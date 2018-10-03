Payscout Establishes Advisory Board, Members Include Charles Crawford

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Payscout , one of the fastest growing global payment processing providers, today announced an advisory board featuring payments industry veteran Charles Crawford, founder and managing director at River Creek Ventures, LLC.

Charles S. Crawford's career spans more than five decades as an executive and business consultant. In addition to River Creek Ventures, Chuck is also co-founder and managing director of Hemisphere LMC Capital, a business finance firm that specializes in arranging debt and equity funding for middle market privately-held companies.

"As a 30-year veteran of the payments industry, Payscout exhibits a commitment to innovation, technology and integrity unlike any other company I've seen. Their leadership is unmatched in terms of culture and structure," said Charles Crawford, managing partner at River Creek Ventures. "I'm thrilled to join the Payscout Advisory Board and I look forward to lending my expertise and guidance to help the company continue along its incredible growth trajectory."

Mr. Crawford is well-known in merchant electronic payments, having served as head of payment acceptance for The Bancorp Bank in Wilmington Delaware. Prior, he served as SVP of Merrick Bank Merchant Services in Long Island. Since retiring from Bancorp Bank in 2016, Mr. Crawford has been an advisor to Payscout and other international payments companies. He serves on the board of directors of Community Federal Savings Bank in New York City and is a graduate of the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

"We are thrilled Chuck is joining our new advisory board," said Payscout CEO Cleveland Brown. "He is committed to ensuring integrity in the payments sector, and we are excited to work with him in this next phase of our growth."

After four consecutive years on the Inc. 5000 list and groundbreaking innovation in virtual reality, Payscout is engaging key thought leaders in the payments space for collaborative and strategic insight for further expansion.

About Payscout: Covering six continents, Payscout is a global payment processing provider connecting merchants and consumers via credit, debit, ATM, and alternative payment networks. Payscout has earned acclaim as a "Top Company Culture" two years in a row from Entrepreneur Magazine, and specializes in online/ecommerce retailers with a predominant proportion of card-not-present (CNP) transactions - including frictionless payments within immersive VR experiences. Visit https://www.payscout.com .

