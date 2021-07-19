Payslip announces expanded leadership team, hiring spree amid strong business growth

WESTPORT, Ireland, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the midst of significant growth within the global payroll space, Payslip , an automation and integration technology platform for global payroll management, today announced the addition of Sam Hunt as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Aiveen Hyland as VP of Customer Operations to its executive team. In addition, the company plans to dramatically increase its global headcount with more than 100 new hires in the coming months, representing an 150 percent increase in total employee headcount.

Hunt brings over a decade of extensive finance, operational, and advisory experience to his role as CFO. Most recently, Hunt was Director of Finance at Everseen where he led the finance function as the company experienced four years of exceptional growth, establishing operations in seven countries and securing some of the largest global retailers as customers. Prior to that, he excelled in a number of specialist finance areas, including corporate finance, corporate restructuring, and assurance. Leveraging his business-first approach, Hunt will focus his role at Payslip on financing strategy and funding, scaling Payslip's global operations, cost management and compliance, and board and investor management.

Hyland is an internationally experienced customer operations professional with over 20 years of experience managing large scale operations and transformation programs, most recently working in the Enterprise Transformation Office at Bank of Ireland. Prior to that, she was Chief Operation Officer at Vearsa Ltd, leading the company's process transformation to deliver 100%+ year over year growth. In her new role at Payslip, Hyland will use her strong leadership and relationship management skills to scale the operational delivery model within the Customer Success division, ensuring quality support and best practices for enterprise clients and partners.

In line with its goal to deliver seamless global payroll to multinational employers across the globe, Payslip will also add dozens of new hires to its international team, primarily within the technology and engineering sectors. Additional roles will be filled in the customer success, sales, and technology support sectors, as well. Payslip anticipates that approximately 30 percent of these 100+ roles will be fully remote, available to be worked anywhere in the world, while the remaining 70 percent of hires will be based in Ireland. There is increasing appeal to working within the financial technology space, especially for an organization like Payslip that is disrupting and changing the way that multinational global payroll is delivered and managed.

"We're delighted to announce our new colleagues in our growing executive and leadership team. Sam and Aiveen have considerable depth and breadth of experience driving growth in high potential SaaS B2B companies, across international markets and enabling strong systems and customer success. Their energy, excitement and determination to build impact fits very well in our Payslip culture that drives our continued growth and innovation," said Fidelma McGuirk, Payslip Founder and CEO. "We're in an unprecedented high-growth phase of our journey at Payslip, and we're excited to be seeking out the best global talent for a range of new positions across engineering, customer success, sales, and tech support."

Payslip's rapid expansion results from a record year of growth for the company, which saw a nearly 100% increase in employee headcount, 40% revenue growth, and 25% quarterly customer growth. Earlier this year, the company also announced a successful close of an additional $10M to its Series A financing round, bringing the company's total financing to $14.5M.

Payslip is already used by dozens of multinational organizations throughout various industries and customers include LogMeIn, Get Your Guide, Cloudera, and Airbus. To learn more, or to enquire about available global positions, please visit www.payslip.com .

About Payslip: Payslip provides Automation & Integration technology that delivers standardized Global Payroll Management to multinational employers. Payslip technology integrates with HCM & Accounting/ERP systems: automating payroll processes, standardizing payroll data and consolidating payroll reporting. Companies can centrally manage their global payroll operations with visibility, control and governance while scaling easily into new countries.

SOURCE Payslip

Related Links

https://payslip.com

