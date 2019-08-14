PaySphere honored with 2nd listing in Inc. Magazine's annual Inc. 5000 Ranking

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The PaySphere Payroll & HR team is proud to announce for the 2nd time, PaySphere Payroll & HR has ranked in Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000, an exclusive listing of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

To qualify for this ranking, companies must have been funded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be privately held, for-profit, U.S.-based, and independent. In addition, companies must have brought in revenue of more than $2 million for the previous calendar year.

The list represents the most comprehensive look at America's independent entrepreneurs. PaySphere, at the 3141st spot, joins, for the second year, prominent brands like Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names that gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"It's an incredible accomplishment and honor to be ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for the 2nd year in a row, something only one in four companies achieve," PaySphere's Founder Matt Umholtz said. "When we started PaySphere, we saw a massive gap in the market that presented an opportunity to help American businesses in a way that the Wall Street giants of our industry neglect to do. That gap still exists today. By focusing on delivering great technology, backed by our "Never Just A Number" approach to service, we're helping more businesses be successful than at any point in our company's history. This achievement continues to give credit to our unique value proposition in the market and to our people for driving this continued growth."

PaySphere provides a human capital management (HCM) solution suite designed to attract, engage, manage and retain top-quality talent for a diverse workforce, with the tools to not only make work easier and more productive, but also to deliver a great employee experience.

From improving operations and workflows to reducing errors and cost, PaySphere's HCM solution gives organizations HR, payroll, talent, and time keeping in a single solution designed to support the needs of small and medium-sized businesses. All with a proven and proactive implementation approach to get you up and running fast.

"PaySphere's back to back Inc 5000 achievement further validates our commitment to make our customers be more successful."

SOURCE PaySphere Payroll & HR

