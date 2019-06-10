PayTollo Expands Mobile Payment Solutions to Major Tolls in California, Texas, Florida, Colorado and Washington

PayTollo simplifies the tolling experience for drivers, from paying tolls across different toll roads and bridges to account management and billing, all through the use of the PayTollo mobile app. For Toll Authorities transitioning to All-Electronic Tolling, PayTollo reduces costs and the time needed to collect funds by eliminating the need for DMV look-ups and paper invoices. PayTollo's GPS Toll Recognition Technology algorithm and user interface delivers the ability to notify, verify and charge a user for toll crossings. For more information on PayTollo, visit www.paytollo.com .

"Expanding PayTollo's service offering to now include California, Texas, Florida, Colorado and Washington is a major step forward in our effort to provide our streamlined tolling solution to drivers and toll authorities across the country," said Joe Verbrugge, SiriusXM's EVP and Division President, Connected Vehicle. "With this expansion, PayTollo now serves several of the country's high traffic regions and our time-saving and easy to use technology has the potential to benefit millions more drivers."

PayTollo was recently acquired by Automatic, a SiriusXM company that brings the power of connectivity to most cars on the road with its easy to install adapter and app. As an alternative to the PayTollo app, drivers can also use PayTollo's tolling solution with an Automatic adapter, which is available for purchase at the low price of $99.99. For more information on the many benefits of Automatic, and to purchase an Automatic adapter and subscription, go to www.automatic.com. The Automatic adapter will soon also be available at several national and major online retailers.

All Automatic subscriptions, including trial subscriptions, are governed by the terms of the Automatic Customer Agreement. Consumers can access the Automatic Customer Agreement at https://automatic.com/legal2018#customer. Please see the Customer Agreement for complete terms and how to cancel.

The Automatic device collects detailed information about each vehicle's geolocation, use, operation, performance and maintenance status in order to operate, maintain, and provide the features and functionalities of the Automatic Service.

About PayTollo

Core to the PayTollo Platform is its patent pending GPS Toll Recognition Technology (TRT). TRT is PayTollo's proprietary algorithm and user interface, which allows the ability to notify, verify and charge a user for toll crossings. PayTollo's platform technology includes account management, payment processing, and customer service. PayTollo is a complete "end to end" solution for consumers and enables the Toll Authority to reduce DMV look-ups, billed invoices, and get real-time verification. PayTollo reduces Toll Authority costs and time needed to collect funds. All Toll Authority clients have access to online dashboards for Executive or IT level management reports to monitor PayTollo users within the toll agency infrastructure. For more information, visit www.paytollo.com.

About Automatic

Automatic Labs Inc., a SiriusXM company, turns almost any car into a connected car. By pairing Automatic's app and in-car adapter, drivers are able to enhance their driving experience with a host of connected services. Automatic helps customers drive safer and smarter with applications that diagnose engine trouble, detect accidents, send emergency responses when needed, and save money. Developers can use the Automatic platform to build services and applications that use driving data with interoperable access to cars on the road. Automatic is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit www.automatic.com and www.linkedin.com/company/automatic-labs.

To download Automatic logos and artwork, visit automatic.com/press.

About SiriusXM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is the world's largest audio entertainment company, and the premier programmer and platform for subscription- and advertising-supported audio products. With the recent addition of Pandora, the largest streaming music provider in the U.S., SiriusXM reaches more than 100 million people with its audio products. For more about the new SiriusXM, please go to: www.siriusxm.com.

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions with respect to future operations, products and services; and other statements identified by words such as "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimated," "believe," "intend," "plan," "projection," "outlook" or words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. Actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements.

The following factors, among others, could cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: our substantial competition, which is likely to increase over time; our ability to attract or increase the number of subscribers, which is uncertain; our ability to profitably attract and retain more price-sensitive consumers; failure to protect the security of personal information about our customers; interference to our service from wireless operations; a decline in the effectiveness of our extensive marketing efforts; consumer protection laws and their enforcement; our failure to realize benefits of acquisitions or other strategic initiatives, including the acquisition of Pandora Media, Inc.; unfavorable outcomes of pending or future litigation; the market for music rights, which is changing and subject to uncertainties; our dependence upon the auto industry; general economic conditions; existing or future government laws and regulations could harm our business; failure of our satellites would significantly damage our business; the interruption or failure of our information technology and communications systems; rapid technological and industry changes; failure of third parties to perform; our failure to comply with FCC requirements; modifications to our business plan; our indebtedness; damage to our studios, networks or other facilities as a result of terrorism or natural catastrophes; our principal stockholder has significant influence over our affairs and over actions requiring stockholder approval and its interests may differ from interests of other holders of our common stock; impairment of our business by third-party intellectual property rights; and changes to our dividend policies which could occur at any time. Additional factors that could cause our results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, which is filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov). The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

