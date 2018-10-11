Pazoo, Inc. Will Hold Conference Call Thursday November 8, 2018/Pazoo Website Back Up

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pazoo, Inc. (OTC: PZOO), is pleased to report that Pazoo will hold an investors conference call on Thursday November 8, 2018. The call will run from 12:00 noon to 1:30 p.m. eastern standard time. Members of the Board of Directors will be answering questions sent to the company in advance by those wishing to learn more about what is transpiring with the company and MA & Associates, LLC d/b/a MA Analytics the testing laboratory in Las Vegas, Nevada in which the company holds an equity interest.

Some important points to keep in mind; first, we may not be able to answer all questions submitted. Second, we may be limited by the nature of the information sought. Pazoo will not disclose any non-public information, nor will it disclose any information that is subject to any confidentiality agreement or any information the disclosure of which would violate any agreement, law, rule or regulation to which Pazoo is the subject. No information provided on the conference call should be considered legal advice regarding any laws or regulations Pazoo is required to comply with in this business, stock market or marijuana industry arenas. Any participant on the call should seek independent legal counsel regarding any concerns they may have in this regard.

In order to submit questions for consideration or listen in on the call, you will need to register on our website (Pazoo.com) prior to submitting a question or receiving the call information. The website is back up and running. All questions should be emailed in advance to investor@pazoo.com no later than 12:00 noon, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. You may also send your question through the website's contact us page on www.pazoo.com. Anyone not seeking to have a question answered, but wishes to listen in on the call, also needs to register their email on our website in order to receive the call in information. The dial in information will be provided to all who request to be on the call no later than Tuesday afternoon November 6, 2018.

Ben Hoehn, C.O.O of Pazoo, Inc said, "We are excited to hold this conference call with our Pazoo shareholders, investors, and supporters. We have exciting things going on at the lab and are looking forward to updating everyone."

About Pazoo, Inc.

Pazoo, Inc. is focused on health, wellness and safety. Through our investment in MA & Associates LLC, in connection with recently opened lab, Pazoo will provide industry leading laboratory testing of cannabis. The lab will provide best-in-class laboratory testing of cannabis and cannabinoids to protect consumers from impurities, contaminants and other irregularities.

Safe Harbor Statement

This update includes forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as Pazoo, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe the Company's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

For Investor Relations:

UCS Advisors and Investor Relations, LLC

Email: investor@pazoo.com

