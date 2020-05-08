PBF Energy Announces Change to a Virtual Meeting Format for 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on June 4, 2020

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To protect the health and safety of its stockholders, employees and other stakeholders during the coronavirus pandemic, PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) today announced that that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders will be conducted through an online virtual meeting, and will not include an in-person event. The previously announced date and time of the 2020 Annual Meeting (June 4, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time), and the business items to be considered at the 2020 Annual Meeting, remain the same. However, stockholders will not be able to attend the meeting in person.

Stockholders who owned shares of common stock as of April 6, 2020 (the "record date") are entitled to attend and vote at the Annual Meeting. To attend the Annual Meeting, visit www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/PBF2020 and enter the 16-digit control number included on your proxy card or on the voting instruction form that you have previously received. Beneficial owners of shares held in street name will need to follow the instructions provided by the broker, bank or other nominee that holds their shares.

Regardless of meeting attendance, to ensure that their shares are represented at the 2020 Annual Meeting, stockholders should submit their voting instructions over the internet, by telephone, by completing, signing, dating, and returning their proxy card in the previously provided envelope, or by following the instructions they have received from their broker or other nominee. The proxy card, voting instruction form or notice of internet availability that were previously distributed will not be updated to reflect this change in meeting format and may be used to vote shares in connection with the 2020 Annual Meeting. Stockholders who previously sent in proxies, or voted by telephone or by internet, do not need to take any further action.

About PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 48% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).

SOURCE PBF Energy Inc.