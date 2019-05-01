PBF Energy Reports First Quarter 2019 Results, Announces Drop-down of Remaining 50% Interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Company and Declares Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

PARSIPPANY, N.J., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) today reported first quarter 2019 income from operations of $364.6 million as compared to income from operations of $95.7 million for the first quarter of 2018. Excluding special items, first quarter 2019 loss from operations was $141.4 million as compared to income from operations of $8.0 million for the first quarter of 2018. PBF Energy's financial results reflect the consolidation of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), a master limited partnership of which PBF indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 54.1% of the limited partner interests as of quarter-end.

The company reported first quarter 2019 net income of $241.4 million and net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $229.2 million or $1.89 per share. This compares to net income of $41.8 million, and net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $30.4 million or $0.27 per share for the first quarter 2018. Special items in the first quarter 2019 results, which increased net income, by a net, after-tax gain of $374.4 million, or $3.07 per share, consisted of a lower-of-cost-or-market ("LCM") inventory adjustment. Adjusted fully-converted net loss for the first quarter 2019, excluding special items, was $143.0 million, or $(1.18) per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, as described below, compared to an adjusted fully-converted net loss of $33.4 million or $(0.29) per share, for the first quarter 2018.

Tom Nimbley, PBF Energy's Chairman and CEO, said, "PBF made the strategic decision to advance the majority of our 2019 maintenance program into the first quarter of 2019. Consequently, first quarter results reflect both the challenging market conditions, in terms of narrow crude differentials and weak product margins, as well as the intentional shift of maintenance into this period of low refining margins. Four out of five of our refineries conducted turnarounds or significant maintenance during the quarter which reduced our overall throughput and increased expenditures." Mr. Nimbley continued, "As a result of this shift in maintenance activity to the first quarter, our refineries are in the favorable position of being able to operate unimpeded for the remainder of the year in an improving market with an even stronger outlook."

Drop-down transaction

On April 24, 2019, PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX) (the "Partnership" or "PBF Logistics") announced the execution of definitive agreements for the acquisition of the remaining fifty percent interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Company LLC ("TVPC") from an affiliate of PBF for total consideration of approximately $200 million in cash. PBF currently anticipates closing of the transaction to occur in the second quarter, subject to customary closing conditions.

TVPC owns the 189-mile San Joaquin Valley Pipeline system with a throughput capacity of approximately 110,000 barrels per day. The system is comprised of the M55, M1 and M70 pipelines which are the primary crude gathering and transportation lines that supply PBF Energy's Torrance refinery. The assets also include 11 pipeline stations with approximately one million barrels of combined storage capacity and truck unloading capability at two of the stations.

PBF Energy Inc. Declares Dividend

The company announced today that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A common stock on May 30, 2019, to holders of record as of May 15, 2019.

Outlook

For the second quarter 2019, we expect East Coast total throughput to average 320,000 to 340,000 barrels per day; Mid-Continent total throughput is expected to average 160,000 to 170,000 barrels per day; Gulf Coast total throughput is expected to average 190,000 to 200,000 barrels per day and West Coast total throughput is expected to average 160,000 to 170,000 barrels per day.

For the full-year 2019, we expect East Coast total throughput to average 330,000 to 350,000 barrels per day; Mid-Continent total throughput is expected to average 150,000 to 160,000 barrels per day; Gulf Coast total throughput is expected to average 190,000 to 200,000 barrels per day and West Coast total throughput is expected to average 160,000 to 170,000 barrels per day.

Adjusted Fully-Converted Results

Adjusted fully-converted results assume the exchange of all PBF Energy Company LLC Series A Units and dilutive securities into shares of PBF Energy Inc. Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, resulting in the elimination of the noncontrolling interest and a corresponding adjustment to the company's tax provision.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release, and the discussion during the management conference call, may include references to Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures including Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income, Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income excluding special items, Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income per fully-exchanged, fully-diluted share, Income from operations excluding special items, gross refining margin, gross refining margin excluding special items, gross refining margin per barrel of throughput, EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), EBITDA excluding special items and Adjusted EBITDA. PBF believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating performance and financial results. However, these measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be viewed in isolation or considered as alternatives for, or superior to, comparable GAAP financial measures. PBF's Non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. See the accompanying tables and footnotes in this release for additional information on the Non-GAAP measures used in this release and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)









Three Months Ended



March 31,



2019

2018 Revenues $ 5,216.2

$ 5,802.8









Cost and expenses:







Cost of products and other 4,209.2

5,132.1

Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense as reflected below) 479.0

426.1

Depreciation and amortization expense 103.0

83.3

Cost of sales 4,791.2

5,641.5

General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense as reflected below) 57.6

62.8

Depreciation and amortization expense 2.8

2.7

Loss on sale of assets —

0.1 Total cost and expenses 4,851.6

5,707.1









Income from operations 364.6

95.7









Other income (expense):









Change in fair value of catalyst leases (3.1)

—

Interest expense, net (39.5)

(43.2)

Other non-service components of net periodic benefit cost (0.1)

0.3 Income before income taxes 321.9

52.8 Income tax expense 80.5

11.0 Net income 241.4

41.8

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

12.2

11.4 Net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders $ 229.2

$ 30.4









Net income available to Class A common stock per share:









Basic $ 1.91

$



Diluted $ 1.89

$ 0.27

Weighted-average shares outstanding-basic 119,880,915

110,820,379

Weighted-average shares outstanding-diluted 122,175,744

115,193,491









Dividends per common share $



$ 0.30









Adjusted fully-converted net income and adjusted fully-converted net income per fully exchanged, fully diluted shares outstanding (Note 1):







Adjusted fully-converted net income $ 231.4

$ 31.1

Adjusted fully-converted net income per fully exchanged, fully diluted share $ 1.89

$ 0.27

Adjusted fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted (Note 6) 122,175,744

115,193,491

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (Unaudited, in millions, except share and per share data)

























Three Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED FULLY-CONVERTED NET INCOME AND ADJUSTED FULLY-CONVERTED NET INCOME (LOSS) EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS (Note 1)

March 31,

2019

2018 Net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders

$ 229.2

$ 30.4

Less: Income allocated to participating securities

0.1

0.2 Income available to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders - basic

229.1

30.2

Add: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (Note 2)

3.1

1.3

Less: Income tax expense (Note 3)

(0.8)

(0.4) Adjusted fully-converted net income

$ 231.4

$ 31.1

Special Items (Note 4):









Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment

(506.0)

(87.7)

Less: Recomputed income taxes on special items

131.6

23.2 Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) excluding special items

$ (143.0)

$ (33.4)









Weighted-average shares outstanding of PBF Energy Inc.

119,880,915

110,820,379 Conversion of PBF LLC Series A Units (Note 5)

1,206,325

3,535,140 Common stock equivalents (Note 6)

1,088,504

837,972 Fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted

122,175,744

115,193,491









Adjusted fully-converted net income per fully exchanged, fully diluted shares outstanding

$ 1.89

$ 0.27

Adjusted fully-converted net loss excluding special items per fully exchanged, fully diluted shares outstanding (Note 4, 6)

$ (1.18)

$ (0.29)











Three Months Ended RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FROM OPERATIONS TO INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

March 31,

2019

2018 Income from operations

$ 364.6

$ 95.7

Special Items (Note 4):









Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment

(506.0)

(87.7) Income (loss) from operations excluding special items

$ (141.4)

$ 8.0

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (Note 7) (Unaudited, in millions)

































Three Months Ended



March 31, RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND EBITDA EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

2019

2018 Net income

$ 241.4

$ 41.8 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense

105.8

86.0 Add: Interest expense, net

39.5

43.2 Add: Income tax expense

80.5

11.0 EBITDA



$ 467.2

$ 182.0 Special Items (Note 4):







Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment

(506.0)

(87.7) EBITDA excluding special items

$ (38.8)

$ 94.3





































Three Months Ended















March 31, RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

2019

2018 EBITDA

$ 467.2

$ 182.0 Add: Stock-based compensation

8.0

5.1 Add: Net non-cash change in fair value of catalyst leases

3.1

— Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment (Note 4)

(506.0)

(87.7) Adjusted EBITDA



$ (27.7)

$ 99.4

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited, in millions)

























March 31,

December 31,









2019

2018 Balance Sheet Data:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 418.3



$ 597.3



Inventories 2,566.5



1,865.8



Total assets 9,126.1



8,005.4



Total debt 2,191.0



1,933.7













Total equity 3,446.8



3,248.5



Total equity excluding special items (Note 4, 13) $ 3,375.6



$ 3,551.7



















Total debt to capitalization ratio (Note 13) 39 %

37 %

Total debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items (Note 13) 39 %

35 %

Net debt to capitalization ratio (Note 13) 34 %

29 %

Net debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items (Note 13) 34 %

27 %









SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW DATA (Unaudited, in millions)

























Three Months Ended March 31,









2019

2018 Cash flows used in operating activities $ (149.9)



$ (85.4)

Cash flows used in investing activities (260.6)



(93.3)

Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities 231.5



(31.3)

Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (179.0)



(210.0)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 597.3



573.0

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 418.3



$ 363.0

















PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATING FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Note 8) (Unaudited, in millions)





















Three Months Ended March 31, 2019

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated Total Revenues $ 5,208.7



$ 78.8



$ —



$ (71.3)



$ 5,216.2

Depreciation and amortization expense 94.3



8.7



2.8



—



105.8

Income (loss) from operations (Note 14) 389.5



34.2



(54.4)



(4.7)



364.6

Interest expense, net 0.5



12.1



26.9



—



39.5

Capital expenditures 247.1



11.2



2.3



—



260.6























Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated Total Revenues $ 5,799.1



$ 64.7



$ —



$ (61.0)



$ 5,802.8

Depreciation and amortization expense 76.7



6.6



2.7



—



86.0

Income (loss) from operations (Note 14) 127.0



33.9



(61.2)



(4.0)



95.7

Interest expense, net 1.9



9.9



31.4



—



43.2

Capital expenditures 88.3



4.0



1.0



—



93.3























































Balance at March 31, 2019

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Total Assets (Note 15) $ 8,158.2



$ 957.2



$ 54.6



$ (43.9)



$ 9,126.1





















































































Balance at December 31, 2018

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Total Assets (Note 15) $ 6,988.0



$ 956.4



$ 98.1



$ (37.1)



$ 8,005.4





















PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES MARKET INDICATORS AND KEY OPERATING INFORMATION (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended











March 31, Market Indicators (dollars per barrel) (Note 9) 2019

2018 Dated Brent crude oil $ 63.26



$ 66.90

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil $ 54.87



$ 62.90

Light Louisiana Sweet (LLS) crude oil $ 62.38



$ 65.84

Alaska North Slope (ANS) crude oil $ 64.39



$ 67.20

Crack Spreads:





Dated Brent (NYH) 2-1-1 $ 9.85



$ 12.80

WTI (Chicago) 4-3-1 $ 12.33



$ 11.78

LLS (Gulf Coast) 2-1-1 $ 9.89



$ 12.84

ANS (West Coast) 4-3-1 $ 13.54



$ 16.42

Crude Oil Differentials:





Dated Brent (foreign) less WTI $ 8.39



$ 4.00

Dated Brent less Maya (heavy, sour) $ 4.50



$ 9.15

Dated Brent less WTS (sour) $ 9.55



$ 5.40

Dated Brent less ASCI (sour) $ 2.35



$ 4.57

WTI less WCS (heavy, sour) $ 9.96



$ 26.06

WTI less Bakken (light, sweet) $ (0.25)



$ 1.04

WTI less Syncrude (light, sweet) $ (0.04)



$ 0.30

WTI less LLS (light, sweet) $ (7.51)



$ (2.94)

WTI less ANS (light, sweet) $ (9.52)



$ (4.30)

Natural gas (dollars per MMBTU) $ 2.87



$ 2.79



















Key Operating Information





Production (barrels per day ("bpd") in thousands) 737.7



803.0

Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 743.1



799.6

Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 66.9



72.0

Consolidated gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 6.35



$ 2.26

Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 6.38



$ 7.26

Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 6.78



$ 5.72

Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12)





Heavy 32 %

34 % Medium 32 %

35 % Light 24 %

20 % Other feedstocks and blends 12 %

11 % Total throughput 100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput)





Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 46 %

51 % Distillates and distillate blendstocks 32 %

31 % Lubes 1 %

1 % Chemicals 2 %

2 % Other 18 %

15 % Total yield 99 %

100 %

















PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING INFORMATION (Unaudited)





























Three Months Ended











March 31,











2019

2018 Supplemental Operating Information - East Coast (Delaware City and Paulsboro)





Production (bpd in thousands) 299.7



329.6

Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 305.0



332.9

Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 27.5



30.0

Gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 1.16



$ 1.23

Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 3.35



$ 6.47

Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 6.37



$ 5.16

Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):





Heavy 25 %

23 % Medium 52 %

52 % Light 4 %

10 % Other feedstocks and blends 19 %

15 % Total throughput 100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput):





Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 43 %

48 % Distillates and distillate blendstocks 31 %

32 % Lubes 3 %

3 % Chemicals 1 %

1 % Other 20 %

15 % Total yield 98 %

99 %

















Supplemental Operating Information - Mid-Continent (Toledo)





Production (bpd in thousands) 150.2



125.0

Crude oil and feedstocks throughput (bpd in thousands) 148.0



122.9

Total crude oil and feedstocks throughput (millions of barrels) 13.3



11.1

Gross margin per barrel of throughput $ 15.22



$ 0.12

Gross refining margin, excluding special items, per barrel of throughput (Note 4, Note 10) $ 12.28



$ 8.22

Refinery operating expense, per barrel of throughput (Note 11) $ 5.55



$ 6.19

Crude and feedstocks (% of total throughput) (Note 12):





Medium 29 %

37 % Light 70 %

62 % Other feedstocks and blends 1 %

1 % Total throughput 100 %

100 % Yield (% of total throughput):





Gasoline and gasoline blendstocks 53 %

60 % Distillates and distillate blendstocks 36 %

32 % Chemicals 6 %

5 % Other 6 %

5 % Total yield 101 %

102 %

















