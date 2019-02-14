PBF Energy Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 Per Share

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) today reported fourth quarter 2018 loss from operations of $446.2 million as compared to income from operations of $254.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding special items, fourth quarter 2018 income from operations was $213.2 million as compared to income from operations of $57.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2017.

The company reported fourth quarter 2018 net loss of $346.7 million and net loss attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $353.7 million or $2.97 per share. This compares to net income of $260.4 million, and net income attributable to PBF Energy Inc. of $241.9 million or $2.14 per share for the fourth quarter of 2017. Special items in the fourth quarter 2018 results, which decreased net income, by a net, after-tax charge of $483.5 million, or $4.00 per share, consisted of a lower-of-cost-or-market ("LCM") inventory adjustment and a charge associated with the residual costs on the early return of certain leased railcars, offset by a benefit related to the change in our Tax Receivable Agreement liability. Adjusted fully-converted net income for the fourth quarter 2018, excluding special items, was $125.8 million, or $1.03 per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, as described below, compared to an adjusted fully-converted net loss of $4.4 million or $0.04 per share, for the fourth quarter 2017.

Tom Nimbley, PBF Energy's Chairman and CEO, said, "Our strong fourth quarter results capped off a solid year for PBF Energy. We were able to demonstrate the flexibility of our high-complexity refining system by sourcing advantaged crude to help blunt the impact of an oversupplied product market, especially gasoline." Mr. Nimbley continued, "Looking forward, our outlook remains positive. Strong clean product demand should return inventories to their seasonal norms as we move into the spring maintenance season and make the shift to summer-grade gasoline. Additionally, we are strategically positioning PBF in front of the upcoming IMO marine fuel regulation changes by advancing our turnaround activities and completing the bulk of our major maintenance in the first half of 2019. Finally, PBF Energy continues to be a supportive sponsor of PBF Logistics and the elimination of the IDRs highlights our commitment to the future of PBF Logistics and its value as a partner in the growth of both companies."

Income from operations was $358.1 million for the year-ended December 31, 2018 as compared to income from operations of $731.6 million for the year-ended December 31, 2017. Excluding special items, income from operations was $718.0 million for the year-ended December 31, 2018 as compared to income from operations of $436.1 million for the year-ended December 31, 2017. Adjusted fully-converted net income for the year ended December 31, 2018, excluding special items, was $387.0 million, or $3.26 per share on a fully-exchanged, fully-diluted basis, as compared to adjusted fully-converted net income of $130.1 million, or $1.14 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2017. PBF Energy's financial results reflect the consolidation of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX), a master limited partnership of which PBF indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 44.0% of the limited partner interests as of December 31, 2018.

Strategic Projects, Capital and Corporate Update

As previously disclosed, PBF Energy is progressing with the restart of the idled 12,000 barrel per day coker at the Chalmette refinery and the installation of a new hydrogen plant at the Delaware City refinery. Both projects are on schedule. We expect that the coker will be in service late in the fourth quarter of 2019 and the new hydrogen plant, which is being built and will be owned and operated by Linde, will be in service during the first quarter of 2020. PBF Energy's capital expenses for the projects are expected to be approximately $110 million and $40 million for the coker and hydrogen plant, respectively.

In order to strategically position the company for the later part of 2019, as the expected benefits of the changing marine fuels standards being implemented with IMO 2020 begin to emerge, PBF has elected to accelerate the previously announced 2019 turnarounds at its Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries. The Delaware City coker turnaround, and other ancillary units, will now occur in the March to April time frame, and the Paulsboro crude unit turnaround originally planned for the third quarter will now occur in the second quarter of 2019.

PBF Logistics announced today an IDR simplification agreement in which PBF will receive 10,000,000 newly-issued common units in exchange for the elimination of PBF's IDRs. The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions. Closing of the transaction is expected to occur on February 28, 2019. Pro forma for the transaction, PBF will own approximately 54% of the outstanding LP common units.

Throughput Guidance

Throughput guidance for the first quarter reflects ongoing maintenance activity and current expectations based on prevailing market conditions. In addition to advancing the turnaround work on the East Coast, PBF is conducting repairs on piping and instrumentation associated with a pre-flash tower, located in Delaware City, which was damaged during an incident commencing on February 3, 2019. The refinery's crude unit was not damaged and has been returned to service.

For the first quarter 2019, we expect East Coast total throughput to average 300,000 to 320,000 barrels per day; Mid-Continent total throughput is expected to average 135,000 to 145,000 barrels per day; Gulf Coast total throughput is expected to average 175,000 to 185,000 barrels per day and West Coast total throughput is expected to average 130,000 to 140,000 barrels per day.

For the full-year 2019, we expect East Coast total throughput to average 325,000 to 345,000 barrels per day; Mid-Continent total throughput is expected to average 150,000 to 160,000 barrels per day; Gulf Coast total throughput is expected to average 195,000 to 205,000 barrels per day and West Coast total throughput is expected to average 160,000 to 170,000 barrels per day.

PBF Energy Inc. Declares Dividend

The company announced today that it will pay a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share of Class A common stock on March 14, 2019, to holders of record as of February 28, 2019.

Adjusted Fully-Converted Results

Adjusted fully-converted results assume the exchange of all PBF Energy Company LLC Series A Units and dilutive securities into shares of PBF Energy Inc. Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis, resulting in the elimination of the noncontrolling interest and a corresponding adjustment to the company's tax provision.

Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release, and the discussion during the management conference call, may include references to Non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) measures including Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income, Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income excluding special items, Adjusted Fully-Converted Net Income per fully-exchanged, fully-diluted share, gross refining margin, gross refining margin excluding special items, gross refining margin per barrel of throughput, EBITDA (Earnings before Interest, Income Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization), EBITDA excluding special items and Adjusted EBITDA. PBF believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about its operating performance and financial results. However, these measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be viewed in isolation or considered as alternatives for, or superior to, comparable GAAP financial measures. PBF's Non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. See the accompanying tables and footnotes in this release for additional information on the Non-GAAP measures used in this release and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release relating to future plans, results, performance, expectations, achievements and the like are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which may be beyond the company's control, that may cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ include but are not limited to the risks disclosed in the company's filings with the SEC, as well as the risks disclosed in PBF Logistics LP's SEC filings and any impact PBF Logistics LP may have on the company's credit rating, cost of funds, employees, customer and vendors; risk relating to the securities markets generally; and the impact of adverse market conditions affecting the company, unanticipated developments, regulatory approvals, changes in laws and other events that negatively impact the company. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. The company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable law.

About PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE: PBF) is one of the largest independent refiners in North America, operating, through its subsidiaries, oil refineries and related facilities in California, Delaware, Louisiana, New Jersey and Ohio. Our mission is to operate our facilities in a safe, reliable and environmentally responsible manner, provide employees with a safe and rewarding workplace, become a positive influence in the communities where we do business, and provide superior returns to our investors.

PBF Energy Inc. also currently indirectly owns the general partner and approximately 44.0% of the limited partnership interest of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX).

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended











December 31,

December 31,











2018

2017

2018

2017 Revenues

$ 6,292,874



$ 6,535,988



$ 27,186,093



$ 21,786,637



























Cost and expenses:

















Cost of products and other

6,102,661



5,709,100



24,503,393



18,863,621



Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization expense as reflected

below)

452,798



417,556



1,720,959



1,684,435



Depreciation and amortization expense

95,373



80,192



359,126



277,992

Cost of sales

6,650,832



6,206,848



26,583,478



20,826,048



General and administrative expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization

expense as reflected below)

85,537



71,400



276,955



214,547



Depreciation and amortization expense

2,763



2,609



10,634



12,964



(Gain) loss on sale of assets

(22)



518



(43,094)



1,458

Total cost and expenses

6,739,110



6,281,375



26,827,973



21,055,017



























Income (loss) from operations

(446,236)



254,613



358,120



731,620



























Other income (expense):



















Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability

6,130



250,357



13,893



250,922



Change in fair value of catalyst leases

(196)



(1,236)



5,587



(2,247)



Debt extinguishment costs

—



—



—



(25,451)



Interest expense, net

(40,976)



(39,556)



(169,911)



(154,427)



Other non-service components of net periodic benefit cost (Note 16)



276



(1,097)



1,109



(1,402)

Income (loss) before income taxes

(481,002)



463,081



208,798



799,015

Income tax (benefit) expense

(134,329)



202,695



33,507



315,584

Net income (loss)

(346,673)



260,386



175,291



483,431



Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

7,069



18,494



46,976



67,914

Net income (loss) attributable to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders

$ (353,742)



$ 241,892



$ 128,315



$ 415,517



























Net income (loss) available to Class A common stock per share:

















Basic

$ (2.97)



$ 2.19



$ 1.11



$ 3.78



Diluted

$ (2.97)



$ 2.14



$ 1.10



$ 3.73



Weighted-average shares outstanding-basic

119,066,695



110,208,152



115,190,262



109,779,407



Weighted-average shares outstanding-diluted

119,066,695



114,773,845



118,773,606



113,898,845



























Dividends per common share

$ 0.30



$ 0.30



$ 1.20



$ 1.20



























Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) and adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully exchanged, fully diluted shares outstanding (Note 1):

















Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss)

$ (357,688)



$ 245,929



$ 131,021



$ 424,587



Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully exchanged, fully diluted share

$ (2.97)



$ 2.14



$ 1.10



$ 3.73



Adjusted fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted (Note 6)

120,273,021



114,773,845



118,773,606



113,898,845



























See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP (Unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)













































Three Months Ended

Year Ended RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED

FULLY-CONVERTED

NET INCOME (LOSS) AND ADJUSTED FULLY-CONVERTED NET

INCOME (LOSS) EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS (Note 1)

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income (loss) attributable to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders

$ (353,742)

$ 241,892

$ 128,315

$ 415,517 Less: Income allocated to participating securities

156

232

748

1,043 Income (loss) available to PBF Energy Inc. stockholders - basic

(353,898)

241,660

127,567

414,474 Add: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (Note 2)

(5,122)

7,069

4,668

16,746 Less: Income tax benefit (expense) (Note 3)

1,332

(2,800)

(1,214)

(6,633) Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss)

$ (357,688)

$ 245,929

$ 131,021

$ 424,587 Special Items (Note 4):















Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment

651,734

(197,589)

351,278

(295,532) Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability

(6,130)

(250,357)

(13,893)

(250,922) Add: Debt extinguishment costs

—

—

—

25,451 Add: Gain on Torrance land sale

—

—

(43,761)

— Add: Early railcar return expense

7,742

—

52,313

— Add: Net tax benefit related to the TCJA

—

(173,346)

—

(173,346) Add: Net tax expense on remeasurement of TRA associated deferred tax assets

—

193,499

—

193,499 Less: Recomputed income taxes on special items

(169,870)

177,427

(89,944)

206,364 Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) excluding special items

$ 125,788

$ (4,437)

$ 387,014

$ 130,101





























Weighted-average shares outstanding of PBF Energy Inc.

119,066,695

110,208,152

115,190,262

109,779,407 Conversion of PBF LLC Series A Units (Note 5)

1,206,326

3,798,023

1,938,089

3,823,783 Common stock equivalents (Note 6)

1,749,607

767,670

1,645,255

295,655 Fully-converted shares outstanding - diluted

122,022,628

114,773,845

118,773,606

113,898,845





























Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) per fully exchanged, fully

diluted shares outstanding (Note 6)

$ (2.97)

$ 2.14

$ 1.10

$ 3.73

Adjusted fully-converted net income (loss) excluding special items per

fully exchanged, fully diluted shares outstanding (Note 4)

$ 1.03

$ (0.04)

$ 3.26

$ 1.14







































Three Months Ended

Year Ended RECONCILIATION OF INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS

TO INCOME FROM OPERATIONS EXCLUDING SPECIAL

ITEMS

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Income (loss) from operations (Note 16)

$ (446,236)

$ 254,613

$ 358,120

$ 731,620 Special Items (Note 4):















Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment

651,734

(197,589)

351,278

(295,532) Add: Gain on Torrance land sale

—

—

(43,761)

— Add: Early railcar return expense

7,742

—

52,313

— Income from operations excluding special items

$ 213,240

$ 57,024

$ 717,950

$ 436,088

See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

































PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP EBITDA RECONCILIATIONS (Note 7) (Unaudited, in thousands)





































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

December 31, RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA AND

EBITDA EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income (loss)

$ (346,673)

$ 260,386

$ 175,291

$ 483,431 Add: Depreciation and amortization expense

98,136

82,801

369,760

290,956 Add: Interest expense, net

40,976

39,556

169,911

154,427 Add: Income tax (benefit) expense

(134,329)

202,695

33,507

315,584 EBITDA



$ (341,890)

$ 585,438

$ 748,469

$ 1,244,398 Special Items (Note 4):















Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment

651,734

(197,589)

351,278

(295,532) Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability

(6,130)

(250,357)

(13,893)

(250,922) Add: Debt extinguishment costs

—

—

—

25,451 Add: Gain on Torrance land sale

—

—

(43,761)

— Add: Early railcar return expense

7,742

—

52,313

— EBITDA excluding special items

$ 311,456

$ 137,492

$ 1,094,406

$ 723,395













































Three Months Ended

Year Ended















December 31,

December 31, RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO ADJUSTED EBITDA

2018

2017

2018

2017 EBITDA

$ (341,890)

$ 585,438

$ 748,469

$ 1,244,398 Add: Stock-based compensation

7,361

8,784

25,969

26,848 Add: Net non-cash change in fair value of catalyst leases

196

1,236

(5,587)

2,247 Add: Non-cash LCM inventory adjustment (Note 4)

651,734

(197,589)

351,278

(295,532) Add: Change in Tax Receivable Agreement liability (Note 4)

(6,130)

(250,357)

(13,893)

(250,922) Add: Debt extinguishment costs (Note 4)

—

—

—

25,451 Adjusted EBITDA



$ 311,271

$ 147,512

$ 1,106,236

$ 752,490



See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA (Unaudited, in thousands)



























December 31,

December 31,











2018

2017

Balance Sheet Data:











Cash and cash equivalents $ 597,286

$ 573,021



Inventories 1,865,831

2,213,797



Total assets 8,005,415

8,117,993



Total debt 1,933,694

2,191,650















Total equity 3,248,479

2,902,949



Total equity excluding special items (Note 4, 13) $ 3,551,677

$ 2,950,154





















Total debt to capitalization ratio (Note 13) 37 %

43 %



Total debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items (Note 13) 35 %

43 %



Net debt to capitalization ratio (Note 13) 29 %

36 %



Net debt to capitalization ratio, excluding special items (Note 13) 27 %

35 %



















SUMMARIZED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOW DATA (Unaudited, in thousands)



























Year Ended December 31,











2018

2017

Cash flows provided by operations $ 837,938

$ 685,861

Cash flows used in investing activities (685,597)

(687,011)

Cash flows used in financing activities (128,076)

(172,103)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 24,265

(173,253)

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 573,021

746,274

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 597,286

$ 573,021













See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF ENERGY INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATING FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Note 8) (Unaudited, in thousands)





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2018

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 6,281,466

$ 80,045

$ —

$ (68,637)

$ 6,292,874 Depreciation and amortization expense 86,749

8,624

2,763

—

98,136 Income (loss) from operations (Note 14, 16) (397,665)

38,571

(82,433)

(4,709)

(446,236) Interest expense, net 1,092

12,093

27,791

—

40,976 Capital expenditures (Note 17) 175,246

89,069

1,445

—

265,760





















Three Months Ended December 31, 2017

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 6,532,514

$ 67,213

$ —

$ (63,739)

$ 6,535,988 Depreciation and amortization expense 72,884

7,308

2,609

—

82,801 Income (loss) from operations (Note 14, 16) 293,018

35,614

(70,672)

(3,347)

254,613 Interest expense, net 1,262

9,745

28,549

—

39,556 Capital expenditures 58,423

18,158

512

—

77,093





















Year Ended December 31, 2018

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 27,162,079

$ 283,440

$ —

$ (259,426)

$ 27,186,093 Depreciation and amortization expense 329,317

29,809

10,634

—

369,760 Income (loss) from operations (Note 14, 16) 498,287

143,870

(266,218)

(17,819)

358,120 Interest expense, net 7,601

43,033

119,277

—

169,911 Capital expenditures (Note 17) 552,020

175,696

6,171

—

733,887





















Year Ended December 31, 2017

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Revenues $ 21,769,703

$ 257,588

$ —

$ (240,654)

$ 21,786,637 Depreciation and amortization expense 253,588

24,404

12,964

—

290,956 Income (loss) from operations (Note 14, 16) 814,033

143,379

(211,227)

(14,565)

731,620 Interest expense, net 4,695

33,363

116,369

—

154,427 Capital expenditures (Note 17) 633,294

90,258

3,483

—

727,035









































Balance at December 31, 2018

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Total Assets (Note 15) $ 6,988,059

$ 956,353

$ 98,055

$ (37,052)

$ 8,005,415





















Balance at December 31, 2017

Refining

Logistics

Corporate

Eliminations

Consolidated

Total Total Assets (Note 15) $ 7,287,384

$ 748,215

$ 123,211

$ (40,817)

$ 8,117,993







































See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables