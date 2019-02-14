PBF Logistics Announces Immediately Accretive IDR Simplification Agreement, Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to $0.5050 per Unit and Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE: PBFX, the "Partnership") announced today fourth quarter 2018 net income attributable to the limited partners of $21.8 million, or $0.48 per common unit. During the fourth quarter, the Partnership generated cash from operations of approximately $15.6 million, earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $41.1 million and distributable cash flow of $28.7 million. Included in our general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter are $1.8 million, or $0.04 per common unit, of incremental incentive compensation and transaction-related expenses.

For the year-ended December 31, 2018, the Partnership reported net income attributable to the limited partners of $75.5 million, or $1.73 per common unit (net of IDRs) and $152.4 million of EBITDA. Included in our general and administrative expenses for the year-ended December 31, 2018 are $4.0 million, or $0.09 per common unit, of incremental incentive compensation and transaction-related expenses.

As of December 31, 2018, the Partnership had liquidity of $359.9 million, including $19.9 million in cash and cash equivalents and $340.0 million of capacity under its revolving credit facility.

"The IDR simplification is an important transaction for both PBF Logistics and PBF Energy. Eliminating the IDRs is immediately accretive to limited partner cash flow per unit and enhances PBF Logistics' ability to pursue growth opportunities and manage its business over the long-term by decreasing its cost of capital," said PBF Logistics GP LLC Executive Vice President Matt Lucey. "We are committed to the development of the Partnership and, on the back of continued execution of our growth plan, we are pleased to announce our seventeenth consecutive distribution increase as well as our expectation of continued future increases," Mr. Lucey continued. "PBF Energy continues to be a supportive sponsor and we are pleased that PBF Energy has made the early decision to extend their Delaware City rail contract commitment to PBF Logistics through 2025. Lastly, along with Maersk, we are pleased to announce a new processing agreement at our East Coast Storage Assets. This agreement highlights the opportunities that exist within our expanding asset portfolio and the potential benefits that can be captured by the Partnership in today's changing markets," concluded Mr. Lucey.

On February 13, 2019, PBFX and PBF Energy Company LLC ("PBF LLC"), a subsidiary of PBF Energy (NYSE: PBF) ("PBF Energy"), entered into a definitive agreement to eliminate the incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") held by PBF LLC in exchange for the issuance by PBFX of 10,000,000 of its common units to PBF LLC, representing total equity value of approximately $215 million based on PBFX's 30-day volume-weighted average price as of February 13, 2019, $21.53. The transaction value represents a multiple of approximately 11x 2019 estimated IDR cash flow and is expected to be immediately accretive to distributable cash flow per LP unit in 2019 and beyond. Upon closing of the transaction, PBF LLC will hold approximately 30 million PBFX common units, representing approximately 54% of the outstanding common units.

The terms of the transaction were unanimously approved by the board of directors of PBF Logistics GP LLC, a subsidiary of PBF Energy and the general partner of PBFX, based on the unanimous approval and recommendation of its Conflicts Committee, which is comprised of independent directors. The Conflicts Committee was advised by Intrepid Partners LLC, as financial advisor, and Baker Botts L.L.P., as legal advisor. The transaction was also approved by the boards of directors of PBF LLC and PBF Energy.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on February 28, 2019.

Based on a favorable outlook and successful execution of our growth opportunities, the Partnership remains committed to its prior distribution guidance and expects to continue to deliver on the $100 million of EBITDA organic growth pipeline announced in 2018. PBFX successfully delivered $34 million of annualized EBITDA growth in 2018.

The Partnership is pleased to announce the early extension of PBF Energy's rail unloading contracts at the Delaware City rail facilities. The current contracts will remain in place until expiry at the end of 2021 with no change to the current contract economics. The extension runs from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2025. The extension of this agreement represents a strategic commitment by PBF Energy to the crude-by-rail business and PBF Logistics' rail operations.

During the extension, PBF Energy has committed to a minimum volume commitment of 95,000 barrel per day, with the per barrel fees and variable pass-through cost structure of the preceding agreement unchanged.

The Partnership is also pleased to announce a processing agreement with A.P. Moller - Maersk ("Maersk") whereby PBFX would process crude oil at its East Coast Storage Assets in New Jersey and supply Maersk with IMO 2020-compliant 0.5% sulfur marine fuel.

The board of directors of PBF Logistics GP LLC, the Partnership's general partner, declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.5050 per common unit. The distribution is payable on March 14, 2019, to unitholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2019.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulations Section 1.1446-4(b). All of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Partnership defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is a non-GAAP (U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) supplemental financial measure that management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unit holders;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

The Partnership's management believes that the presentation of EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income, operating income, cash from operations or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA has important limitations as an analytical tool because it excludes some but not all items that affect net income. Additionally, because EBITDA may be defined differently by other companies in our industry, our definition of EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing its utility.

Due to the forward-looking nature of forecasted EBITDA, information to reconcile forecasted EBITDA to forecasted earnings and cash flow from operating activities is not available as management is unable to project financing terms and working capital changes for future periods at this time.

Furthermore, this earnings release, and the discussion during the management conference call, may include references to non-GAAP financial measures including, but not limited to, EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX and distributable cash flow. PBFX's management believes that non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Partnership's operating performance, financial results and the amount of cash generated by the Partnership's operations and the amount available for distribution to its unitholders. However, these measures have important limitations as analytical tools and should not be viewed in isolation or considered as alternatives for, or superior to, comparable GAAP financial measures. PBFX's non-GAAP financial measures may also differ from similarly named measures used by other companies. See the accompanying tables and footnotes in this release for additional information on the non-GAAP financial measures used in this release and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Factors Affecting Comparability

The following tables present our results of operations, related operational information and reconciliations of net income and net cash provided by operating activities to our EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX and distributable cash flow (all as defined below) for the three months and years ended December 31, 2018 and 2017. The financial information presented contains our financial results and the financial results of the Development Assets (as defined below) and PNGPC (as defined below) prior to the Development Assets Acquisition (as defined below) on July 31, 2018 and the PNGPC Acquisition (as defined below) on February 28, 2017.

On February 13, 2019, we entered into an Equity Restructuring Agreement with PBF Energy Company LLC ("PBF LLC") and PBF Logistics GP, our general partner, pursuant to which all of the incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") held by PBF LLC will be canceled and converted into 10,000,000 newly issued PBFX common units (the "IDR Restructuring"). The IDR Restructuring is expected to close on February 28, 2019. Subsequent to the IDR Restructuring, no distributions will be made to PBF LLC with respect to the IDRs and the newly issued common units will be entitled to normal distributions. As such, no income was allocated to the IDR holder for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

On October 1, 2018, we acquired from Crown Point International, LLC, its wholly-owned subsidiary, CPI Operations LLC (the "East Coast Storage Assets Acquisition"), whose assets include a storage facility with approximately four million barrels of multi-use storage capacity, an Aframax-capable marine facility, a rail facility, a truck terminal, equipment, contracts, and certain other idled assets located on the Delaware River near Paulsboro, New Jersey (the "East Coast Storage Assets"). Additionally, the East Coast Storage Assets Acquisition includes an earn-out provision related to an existing commercial agreement with a third party, based on the future results of restarting certain of the acquired idled assets.

On July 31, 2018, we acquired from PBF LLC, a subsidiary of PBF Energy Inc., all of the issued and outstanding limited liability company interests of: Toledo Rail Logistics Company LLC, whose assets consist of a loading and unloading rail facility located at PBF Holding Company LLC's ("PBF Holding") Toledo Refinery (the "Toledo Rail Products Facility"); Chalmette Logistics Company LLC, whose assets consist of a truck loading rack facility (the "Chalmette Truck Rack") and a rail yard facility (the "Chalmette Rosin Yard"), both of which are located at PBF Holding's Chalmette Refinery; Paulsboro Terminaling Company LLC, whose assets consist of a lube oil terminal facility located at PBF Holding's Paulsboro Refinery (the "Paulsboro Lube Oil Terminal"); and DCR Storage and Loading Company LLC, whose assets consist of an ethanol storage facility located at PBF Holding's Delaware City Refinery (the "Delaware Ethanol Storage Facility" and collectively with the Toledo Rail Products Facility, the Chalmette Truck Rack, the Chalmette Rosin Yard, and the Paulsboro Lube Oil Terminal, the "Development Assets") (the "Development Assets Acquisition"). In connection with the Development Assets Acquisition, we entered into various commercial agreements with PBF Holding and assumed an existing commercial agreement with a third party.

On April 16, 2018, our wholly-owned subsidiary, PBF Logistics Products Terminals LLC ("PLPT"), completed the purchase of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee, which include product tanks, pipeline connections to the Colonial Pipeline Company and Plantation Pipe Line Company pipeline systems and truck loading facilities (the "Knoxville Terminals"), from Cummins Terminals, Inc. (the "Knoxville Terminals Purchase").

Effective January 1, 2018, our wholly-owned subsidiary, Delaware City Terminaling Company LLC, and PBF Holding amended the commercial agreements relating to our Delaware City rail unloading assets with the service fees thereunder being adjusted, including the addition of an ancillary fee paid by PBF Holding on an actual cost basis (the "Amended and Restated Rail Agreements").

In November 2017, our wholly-owned subsidiary, PBFX Operating Company LLC ("PBFX Op Co"), completed construction of a new crude storage tank at PBF Holding's Chalmette Refinery (the "Chalmette Storage Tank") and began providing storage services to PBF Holding in November 2017 for usage of the Chalmette Storage Tank under a ten-year storage services agreement (the "Chalmette Storage Services Agreement").

On April 17, 2017, our wholly-owned subsidiary, PLPT, acquired the Toledo, Ohio refined products terminal assets (the "Toledo Products Terminal") from Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. (the "Toledo Products Terminal Acquisition"). The Toledo Products Terminal is directly connected to, and currently supplied by, PBF Holding's Toledo Refinery. The Toledo Products Terminal is comprised of a ten-bay truck rack and chemicals, clean product and additive storage capacity.

On February 28, 2017, our wholly-owned subsidiary, PBFX Op Co, acquired from PBF LLC, all of the issued and outstanding limited liability company interests of Paulsboro Natural Gas Pipeline Company LLC ("PNGPC") (the "PNGPC Acquisition"). In connection with the PNGPC Acquisition, we constructed a new 24" natural gas pipeline to replace the existing interstate pipeline, which commenced services in August 2017 (the "Paulsboro Natural Gas Pipeline"). Concurrent with commencement of operations of the Paulsboro Natural Gas Pipeline, a new service agreement was entered into between PNGPC and Paulsboro Refining Company LLC ("PRC"), a subsidiary of PBF Holding.

The Development Assets Acquisition and the PNGPC Acquisition were transfers between entities under common control. Accordingly, our financial information contained herein has been retrospectively adjusted to include the historical results of the Development Assets and PNGPC as if they were owned by us for all periods presented. The results of the Development Assets and PNGPC are included in the Transportation and Terminaling segment. Certain of the following Earnings Release Tables provide a summary of our results of operations for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the three months and year ended December 31, 2017 on a disaggregated basis to present the results of our operations and the pre-acquisition results of the Development Assets and PNGPC, respectively. For purpose of such tables, PBF Logistics LP includes the results of such assets subsequent to the close of the acquisitions.

As a result of the factors above, the information included in the following tables is not necessarily comparable on a year-over-year basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense. We define EBITDA attributable to PBFX as net income (loss) attributable to PBFX before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense attributable to PBFX, which excludes the results of acquisitions from PBF LLC prior to the effective dates of such transactions. We define distributable cash flow as EBITDA attributable to PBFX plus non-cash unit-based compensation expense, less cash interest, maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX and income taxes. Distributable cash flow will not reflect changes in working capital balances. We use distributable cash flow to calculate a measure we refer to as our coverage ratio. Our coverage ratio is distributable cash flow divided by total distribution declared. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

While EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP, they are supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA attributable to PBFX provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations. We believe that the presentation of distributable cash flow provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance, as it provides investors with another perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating. However, EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, operating income, cash from operations or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some but not all items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX and distributable cash flow are reconciled to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the Earnings Release Tables included herein.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, because they may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, thereby limiting their utility.

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except unit and per unit data)







Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31, 2018

2017*

2018

2017















Revenue (a):















Affiliate $ 68,637



$ 63,738



$ 259,426



$ 240,654



Third-party 11,408



3,475



24,014



16,934

Total revenue 80,045



67,213



283,440



257,588

















Costs and expenses:















Operating and maintenance expenses (a) 26,983



20,954



88,390



73,521



General and administrative expenses 5,867



3,337



21,371



16,284



Depreciation and amortization 8,624



7,308



29,809



24,404

Total costs and expenses 41,474



31,599



139,570



114,209

















Income from operations 38,571



35,614



143,870



143,379

















Other expense:















Interest expense, net (10,857)



(9,382)



(40,541)



(31,875)



Amortization of loan fees and debt premium (461)



(363)



(1,717)



(1,488)



Accretion on discounted liabilities (775)



—



(775)



—

Net income 26,478



25,869



100,837



110,016



Less: Net loss attributable to Predecessor —



(1,123)



(2,443)



(4,986)



Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (g) 4,709



3,347



17,819



14,565

Net income attributable to the partners 21,769



23,645



85,461



100,437



Less: Net income attributable to the IDR holder (h) —



2,736



10,011



9,055

Net income attributable to PBF Logistics LP unitholders $ 21,769



$ 20,909



$ 75,450



$ 91,382

















Net income per limited partner unit (i):















Common units - basic $ 0.48



$ 0.50



$ 1.73



$ 2.17



Common units - diluted 0.48



0.50



1.73



2.17



Subordinated units - basic and diluted —



—



—



2.15

















Weighted-average limited partner units outstanding (i):















Common units - basic 45,593,259



42,123,770



43,646,997



35,505,446



Common units - diluted 45,708,154



42,185,666



43,731,299



35,568,760



Subordinated units - basic and diluted —



—



—



6,572,245

















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

____________

* Prior-period financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the Development Assets Acquisition.

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands)









Year ended December 31, 2018



PBF

Logistics LP

Development Assets*

Consolidated Results













Revenue:











Affiliate

$

259,426 $



—

$

259,426 Third-party



22,085



1,929



24,014 Total revenue



281,511



1,929



283,440













Costs and expenses:











Operating and maintenance expenses



84,410



3,980



88,390 General and administrative expenses



21,371



—



21,371 Depreciation and amortization



29,417



392



29,809 Total costs and expenses



135,198



4,372



139,570













Income (loss) from operations



146,313



(2,443)



143,870













Other expense:











Interest expense, net



(40,541)



—



(40,541) Amortization of loan fees and debt premium



(1,717)



—



(1,717) Accretion on discounted liabilities



(775)



—



(775) Net income (loss)



103,280



(2,443)



100,837 Less: Net loss attributable to Predecessor



—



(2,443)



(2,443) Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (g)



17,819



—



17,819 Net income attributable to the partners



85,461



—



85,461 Less: Net income attributable to the IDR holder (h)



10,011



—



10,011 Net income attributable to PBF Logistics LP unitholders

$

75,450 $



—

$

75,450













See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

____________

* Reflects the results of the Development Assets prior to our acquisition on July 31, 2018.

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands)









Three months ended December 31, 2017



PBF

Logistics LP

Development Assets*

Consolidated Results













Revenue:











Affiliate $



63,738 $



— $

63,738

Third-party



2,775



700

3,475

Total revenue



66,513



700

67,213















Costs and expenses:











Operating and maintenance expenses



19,280



1,674

20,954

General and administrative expenses



3,337



—

3,337

Depreciation and amortization



7,159



149

7,308

Total costs and expenses



29,776



1,823

31,599















Income (loss) from operations



36,737



(1,123)

35,614















Other expense:











Interest expense, net



(9,382)



—

(9,382)

Amortization of loan fees and debt premium



(363)

— —

(363)

Net income (loss)



26,992



(1,123)

25,869

Less: Net loss attributable to Predecessor



—



(1,123)

(1,123)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (g)



3,347



—

3,347

Net income attributable to the partners



23,645



—

23,645

Less: Net income attributable to the IDR holder



2,736



—

2,736

Net income attributable to PBF Logistics LP unitholders $



20,909 $



— $

20,909















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

____________

* Reflects the results of the Development Assets prior to our acquisition on July 31, 2018.

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands)









Year ended December 31, 2017



PBF

Logistics LP

PNGPC*

Development Assets**

Consolidated

Results

















Revenue:















Affiliate $



240,654 $



—

$

—

$ 240,654

Third-party



14,159



—



2,775

16,934

Total revenue



254,813



—



2,775

257,588



















Costs and expenses:















Operating and maintenance expenses



66,443



40



7,038

73,521

General and administrative expenses



16,284



—



—

16,284

Depreciation and amortization



23,721



110



573

24,404

Total costs and expenses



106,448



150



7,611

114,209



















Income (loss) from operations



148,365



(150)



(4,836)

143,379



















Other expense:















Interest expense, net



(31,875)



—



—

(31,875)

Amortization of loan fees and debt premium



(1,488)



—



—

(1,488)

Net income (loss)



115,002



(150)



(4,836)

110,016

Less: Net loss attributable to Predecessor



—



(150)



(4,836)

(4,986)

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (g)



14,565



—



—

14,565

Net income attributable to the partners



100,437



—



—

100,437

Less: Net income attributable to the IDR holder



9,055



—



—

9,055

Net income attributable to PBF Logistics LP unitholders $



91,382 $



—

$

—

$ 91,382



















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

____________

* Reflects the results of PNGPC prior to our acquisition on February 28, 2017.

** Reflects the results of the Development Assets prior to our acquisition on July 31, 2018.

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited, amounts in thousands except as indicated)























Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,



2018

2017*

2018

2017

















Transportation and Terminaling Segment

















Terminals

















Total throughput (bpd) (b)(d)



289,638



210,334



291,655



204,833

Lease tank capacity (average lease capacity barrels per

month) (d)



2,237,539



1,935,033



2,067,660



2,089,529

Pipelines

















Total throughput (bpd) (b)(d)



172,976



158,339



164,787



140,900

Lease tank capacity (average lease capacity barrels per month)



1,671,677



1,603,474



1,583,294



1,250,930





















Storage Segment

















Storage capacity reserved (average shell capacity barrels per month) (d)



7,390,097



4,376,698



7,550,292



4,363,630

















Cash Flow Information:













Net cash provided by (used in):













Operating activities $ 15,559



$ 20,506



$ 133,141



$ 138,182

Investing activities (89,069)



(18,158)



(175,696)



(50,234)

Financing activities 75,396



(22,104)



42,799



(132,505)

Net change in cash



$ 1,886



$ (19,756)



$ 244



$ (44,557)

















Other Financial Information:













EBITDA attributable to PBFX (c)

$ 41,107



$ 39,190



$ 152,428



$ 152,084

Distributable cash flow (c)

$ 28,695



$ 28,608



$ 111,586



$ 120,038

Quarterly distribution declared per unit (e)

$ 0.5050



$ 0.4850



$ 1.9900



$ 1.8950

Distribution (e):

















Common units



$ 28,313



$ 20,634



$ 95,120



$ 73,322

Subordinated units - PBF LLC



—



—



—



7,308

IDR holder - PBF LLC (h)



—



2,736



10,011



9,055

Total distribution





$ 28,313



$ 23,370



$ 105,131



$ 89,685

Coverage ratio (c)









1.01x

1.22x

1.06x

1.34x Capital expenditures, including acquisitions

$ 89,069



$ 18,158



$ 175,696



$ 90,258





















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

____________

* Prior-period financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the Development Assets Acquisition.

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited, in thousands)





























December 31,

December 31, Balance Sheet Information:

2018

2017









Cash and cash equivalents (f)

$

19,908

$

19,664 Property, plant and equipment, net



862,117



684,488 Total assets



956,353



748,215 Total debt (f)



673,324



548,793 Total liabilities



763,163



580,455 Partners' equity



23,718



(4,143) Noncontrolling interest (g)



169,472



171,903 Total liabilities and equity



956,353



748,215















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP TO EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW (Unaudited, in thousands)









































Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,













2018

2017*

2018

2017



























Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and distributable

cash flow (c):















Net income $ 26,478

$

25,869

$

100,837

$

110,016



Interest expense, net

10,857



9,382



40,541



31,875



Amortization of loan fees and debt premium

461



363



1,717



1,488



Accretion on discounted liabilities

775



—



775



—



Depreciation and amortization

8,624



7,308



29,809



24,404



EBITDA 47,195



42,922



173,679



167,783



Less: Predecessor EBITDA

—



(974)



(2,051)



(4,303)



Less: Noncontrolling interest EBITDA (g)

6,088



4,706



23,302



20,002



EBITDA attributable to PBFX 41,107



39,190



152,428



152,084



Non-cash unit-based compensation expense

1,208



830



5,757



5,345



Cash interest

(10,944)



(9,428)



(40,685)



(33,050)



Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX

(2,676)



(1,984)



(5,914)



(4,341)



Distributable cash flow $ 28,695

$

28,608

$

111,586

$

120,038





























Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA and distributable cash flow (c):















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 15,559

$

20,506

$

133,141

$

138,182



Change in operating assets and liabilities

21,987



13,864



5,754



3,071



Interest expense, net

10,857



9,382



40,541



31,875



Non-cash unit-based compensation expense

(1,208)



(830)



(5,757)



(5,345)



EBITDA 47,195



42,922



173,679



167,783



Less: Predecessor EBITDA

—



(974)



(2,051)



(4,303)



Less: Noncontrolling interest EBITDA (g)

6,088



4,706



23,302



20,002



EBITDA attributable to PBFX 41,107



39,190



152,428



152,084



Non-cash unit-based compensation expense

1,208



830



5,757



5,345



Cash interest

(10,944)



(9,428)



(40,685)



(33,050)



Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX

(2,676)



(1,984)



(5,914)



(4,341)



Distributable cash flow $ 28,695

$

28,608

$

111,586

$

120,038





























See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

____________

* Prior-period financial information has been retrospectively adjusted for the Development Assets Acquisition.

