PBF Logistics Increases Quarterly Distribution to $0.52 per Unit and Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) (the "Partnership") today announced third quarter 2019 net income attributable to the limited partners of $31.0 million, or $0.50 per common unit. During the quarter, the Partnership generated cash from operations of approximately $39.8 million, earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") of $53.5 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $55.5 million and distributable cash flow of $39.5 million. Included in reported results for the third quarter are $2.0 million, or $0.03 per common unit, of expenses related to the Torrance Valley Pipeline Company acquisition, non-cash unit-based compensation and environmental remediation costs associated with the East Coast Terminals.

"PBF Logistics' assets operated well during the quarter and our results benefited from a full quarter of 100% ownership of the Torrance Valley Pipeline system. We continue to experience increased demand at several of our East Coast terminaling and storage facilities as a result of shifting supply dynamics as a result of lower East Coast refined product supply," said PBF Logistics GP LLC Executive Vice President Matt Lucey. "Additionally, our processing and storage agreement with Maersk is underway and we are seeing increased demand for our available East Coast heated-storage assets as market participants position for the IMO fuel specification implementation on January 1, 2020."

As of September 30, 2019, the Partnership had approximately $264.8 million of liquidity, including approximately $52.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, and access to approximately $212.2 million under its revolving credit facility.

Commencement of production and storage of 0.5% sulphur fuel on the U.S. East Coast

On February 14, 2019, PBF Logistics announced an agreement with A.P. Moller - Maersk ("Maersk") to source and PBFX to process crude oil at CPI Operations LLC, a PBF Logistics LP terminal facility ("East Coast Storage assets") in New Jersey, United States. The processing and storage arrangement is underway. The facility is currently processing feedstocks and providing products per the arrangement.

The agreement enables Maersk Oil Trading to supply IMO 2020-compliant 0.5% marine fuel to its customers on the US East Coast. Annual production will be around 1.25 million metric tonnes (mt), the equivalent of approximately 10% of A.P. Moller - Maersk's annual fuel demand.

PBF Logistics Announces Increased Quarterly Distribution

The board of directors of PBF Logistics GP LLC, the Partnership's general partner, declared a regular quarterly cash distribution of $0.52 per common unit. The distribution is payable on November 26, 2019, to unitholders of record at the close of business on November 14, 2019.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees under Treasury Regulations Section 1.1446-4(b). All of the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to foreign investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest effective tax rate.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Partnership defines EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense. The Partnership defines EBITDA attributable to PBFX as net income (loss) attributable to PBFX before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense attributable to PBFX, which excludes results of acquisitions from affiliates of PBF Energy prior to the effective dates of such transactions. The Partnership defines Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA attributable to PBFX excluding acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash unit-based compensation expense and items that meet the conditions of unusual, infrequent and/or non-recurring charges. The Partnership defines distributable cash flow as EBITDA attributable to PBFX plus non-cash unit-based compensation expense, less cash interest, maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX and income taxes. Distributable cash flow will not reflect changes in working capital balances. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of the Partnership's condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

the Partnership's operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of the Partnership's assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to the Partnership's unitholders;

the Partnership's ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the economic returns on various investment opportunities.

The Partnership believes that the presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing the Partnership's financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating the Partnership's ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. The Partnership believes that the presentation of distributable cash flow provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance and provides investors with another perspective of the operating performance of the Partnership's assets and the cash the Partnership's business is generating. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. Additionally, because EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow may be defined differently by other companies in the Partnership's industry, the Partnership's definitions of such measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies, thereby diminishing their utility.

Conference Call Information

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements (as that term is defined under the federal securities laws) made by the Partnership and its management. Such statements are based on current expectations, forecasts and projections, including, but not limited to, anticipated financial and operating results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions that are not historical in nature. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and may not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time, and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to the securities markets generally, the impact of adverse market conditions impacting PBFX's logistics and other assets, the possibility that the Partnership may not consummate any pending acquisitions, the Partnership's plans for financing any pending acquisitions, and other risks inherent in PBFX's business. For more information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed or forecasted, see PBFX's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements reflect information, facts and circumstances only as of the date they are made. The Partnership assumes no responsibility or obligation to update forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

PBF Logistics LP

PBF Logistics LP, headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy Inc. to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

Results of Operations (Unaudited)

Factors Affecting Comparability

The following tables present our results of operations, related operational information and reconciliations of net income and net cash provided by operating activities to EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow (all as defined below) of PBFX for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. The financial information presented contains the financial results of PBFX and the Development Assets (as defined below) prior to the Development Assets Acquisition (as defined below) on July 31, 2018.

On April 24, 2019, we entered into a Contribution Agreement with PBF Energy Company LLC ("PBF LLC"), pursuant to which PBF LLC contributed to us all of the issued and outstanding limited liability company interests of TVP Holding Company LLC ("TVP Holding"), which held the remaining 50% equity interest in Torrance Valley Pipeline Company LLC ("TVPC"), for total consideration of $200.0 million (the "TVPC Acquisition"). Subsequent to the closing of the TVPC Acquisition on May 31, 2019, we own 100% of the equity interest in TVPC, and we no longer record a noncontrolling interest related to our ownership of TVPC.

On February 28, 2019, we closed on the transaction contemplated by the Equity Restructuring Agreement with PBF LLC and PBF Logistics GP, our general partner, pursuant to which PBFX's incentive distribution rights ("IDRs") held by PBF LLC were canceled and converted into 10,000,000 newly issued PBFX common units (the "IDR Restructuring"). Subsequent to the closing of the IDR Restructuring, no distributions were made to PBF LLC with respect to the IDRs, and the newly issued PBFX common units are entitled to normal distributions.

On October 1, 2018, we acquired Crown Point International LLC's wholly-owned subsidiary, CPI Operations LLC (the "East Coast Storage Assets Acquisition"), whose assets include a storage facility with approximately four million barrels of multi-use storage capacity, an Aframax-capable marine facility, a rail facility, a truck terminal, equipment, contracts and certain other idled assets located on the Delaware River near Paulsboro, New Jersey (collectively, the "East Coast Storage Assets"). Additionally, the East Coast Storage Assets Acquisition includes an earn-out provision related to an existing commercial agreement with a third party, based on the results of restarting certain of the acquired idled assets, which recommenced operations on October 25, 2019.

On July 31, 2018, we acquired from PBF LLC all of the issued and outstanding limited liability company interests of: Toledo Rail Logistics Company LLC, whose assets consist of a loading and unloading rail facility located at PBF Holding Company LLC's ("PBF Holding") Toledo Refinery (the "Toledo Rail Products Facility"); Chalmette Logistics Company LLC, whose assets consist of a truck loading rack facility (the "Chalmette Truck Rack") and a rail yard facility (the "Chalmette Rosin Yard"), both of which are located at PBF Holding's Chalmette Refinery; Paulsboro Terminaling Company LLC, whose assets consist of a lube oil terminal facility located at PBF Holding's Paulsboro Refinery (the "Paulsboro Lube Oil Terminal"); and DCR Storage and Loading Company LLC, whose assets consist of an ethanol storage facility located at PBF Holding's Delaware City Refinery (the "Delaware Ethanol Storage Facility" and collectively with the Toledo Rail Products Facility, the Chalmette Truck Rack, the Chalmette Rosin Yard, and the Paulsboro Lube Oil Terminal, the "Development Assets") (the "Development Assets Acquisition"). In connection with the Development Assets Acquisition, we entered into various commercial agreements with PBF Holding and assumed an existing commercial agreement with a third party.

On April 16, 2018, our wholly-owned subsidiary, PBF Logistics Products Terminals LLC ("PLPT"), completed the purchase of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee, which include product tanks, pipeline connections to the Colonial Pipeline Company and Plantation Pipe Line Company pipeline systems and truck loading facilities (the "Knoxville Terminals") from Cummins Terminals, Inc. (the "Knoxville Terminals Purchase").

The Development Assets Acquisition was a transfer between entities under common control. Accordingly, our financial information contained herein has been retrospectively adjusted to include the historical results of the Development Assets as if they were owned by us for all periods presented. The results of the Development Assets are included in the Transportation and Terminaling segment.

As a result of the factors above, the information included in the following tables is not necessarily comparable on a year-over-year basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We define EBITDA as net income (loss) before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense. We define EBITDA attributable to PBFX as net income (loss) attributable to PBFX before net interest expense (including amortization of loan fees and debt premium and accretion on discounted liabilities), income tax expense, depreciation and amortization expense attributable to PBFX, which excludes the results of acquisitions from PBF LLC prior to the effective dates of such transactions. We define Adjusted EBITDA as EBITDA attributable to PBFX excluding acquisition and transaction costs, non-cash unit-based compensation expense and items that meet the conditions of unusual, infrequent and/or non-recurring charges. We define distributable cash flow as EBITDA attributable to PBFX plus non-cash unit-based compensation expense, less cash interest, maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX and income taxes. Distributable cash flow will not reflect changes in working capital balances. We use distributable cash flow to calculate a measure we refer to as our coverage ratio. Our coverage ratio is calculated by dividing distributable cash flow by our total distribution declared. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP").

While EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are not presentations made in accordance with GAAP, they are supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our condensed consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess:

our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships in the midstream energy industry, without regard to historical cost basis or, in the case of EBITDA, financing methods;

the ability of our assets to generate sufficient cash flow to make distributions to our unitholders;

our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures; and

the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the economic returns on various investment opportunities.

We believe that the presentation of EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX and Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors in assessing our financial condition and results of operations and assists in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for current and comparative periods. We believe that the presentation of distributable cash flow provides useful information to investors as it is a widely accepted financial indicator used by investors to compare partnership performance and it provides investors with another perspective of the operating performance of our assets and the cash our business is generating. However, EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow should not be considered alternatives to net income, income from operations, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of financial performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow have important limitations as analytical tools because they exclude some, but not all, items that affect net income and net cash provided by operating activities. EBITDA, EBITDA attributable to PBFX, Adjusted EBITDA and distributable cash flow are reconciled to their most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in the Earnings Release Tables included herein.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Our definitions of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other partnerships, because they may be defined differently by other partnerships in our industry, thereby limiting their utility.

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in thousands, except unit and per unit data)







Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenue (a):















Affiliate $ 78,026



$ 66,140



$ 224,014



$ 190,789



Third-party 8,351



4,416



23,958



12,606

Total revenue 86,377



70,556



247,972



203,395

















Costs and expenses:















Operating and maintenance expenses (a) 28,356



20,803



86,825



61,407



General and administrative expenses 4,552



4,725



18,142



15,504



Depreciation and amortization 9,079



7,451



26,654



21,185

Total costs and expenses 41,987



32,979



131,621



98,096

















Income from operations 44,390



37,577



116,351



105,299

















Other expense:















Interest expense, net (12,230)



(10,070)



(34,359)



(29,684)



Amortization of loan fees and debt premium (444)



(497)



(1,339)



(1,256)



Accretion on discounted liabilities (722)



—



(2,255)



—

Net income 30,994



27,010



78,398



74,359



Less: Net loss attributable to Predecessor —



(80)



—



(2,443)



Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (g) —



4,725



7,881



13,110

Net income attributable to the partners 30,994



22,365



70,517



63,692



Less: Net income attributable to the IDR holder (h) —



3,641



—



10,011

Net income attributable to PBF Logistics LP unitholders $ 30,994



$ 18,724



$ 70,517



$ 53,681

















Net income per limited partner unit (i):















Common units - basic $ 0.50



$ 0.42



$ 1.23



$ 1.25



Common units - diluted 0.50



0.42



1.23



1.25

















Weighted-average limited partner units outstanding (i):















Common units - basic 62,361,974



44,518,365



57,314,382



42,965,502



Common units - diluted 62,460,669



44,612,522



57,385,166



43,015,817



















Cash distribution declared per unit (e) $ 0.5200



$ 0.5000



$ 1.5450



$ 1.4850

















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited, amounts in thousands except as indicated)























Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,



2019

2018

2019

2018 Transportation and Terminaling Segment

















Terminals

















Total throughput (barrels per day ("bpd")) (b)(d)



334,340

299,757

287,027

290,076 Lease tank capacity (average lease capacity barrels per

month) (d)



2,088,044

1,713,988

2,229,890

1,970,347 Pipelines

















Total throughput (bpd) (b)(d)



165,757

166,275

158,307

162,027 Lease tank capacity (average lease capacity barrels per

month) (d)

1,388,849

1,548,747

1,355,645

1,553,509



















Storage Segment

















Storage capacity reserved (average shell capacity barrels per

month) (d)

8,033,679

4,138,709

8,006,785

4,343,379















Cash Flow Information:













Net cash provided by (used in):













Operating activities $ 39,757

$ 52,255

$ 95,643

$ 117,582 Investing activities (8,028)

(20,956)

(23,180)

(86,627) Financing activities 849

(32,958)

(39,793)

(32,597) Net change in cash $ 32,578

$ (1,659)

$ 32,670

$ (1,642)















Other Financial Information:













EBITDA attributable to PBFX (c) $ 53,469

$ 38,934

$ 132,825

$ 111,321 Adjusted EBITDA (c) $ 55,451

$ 40,818

$ 146,744

$ 117,854 Distributable cash flow (c) $ 39,538

$ 28,545

$ 99,074

$ 82,891 Quarterly distribution declared per unit (e) $ 0.5200

$ 0.5000

$ 1.5450

$ 1.4850 Distributions (e):













Common units $ 32,709

$ 23,028

$ 97,188

$ 66,792 IDR holder - PBF LLC (h) —

3,641

—

10,011 Total distributions $ 32,709

$ 26,669

$ 97,188

$ 76,803 Coverage ratio (c) 1.21x

1.07x

1.02x

1.08x Capital expenditures, including acquisitions $ 8,028

$ 20,956

$ 23,180

$ 86,627















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES KEY OPERATING AND FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) (Unaudited, in thousands)



September 30,

December 31, Balance Sheet Information:

2019

2018 Cash and cash equivalents (f) $ 52,578



$ 19,908

Property, plant and equipment, net 856,203



862,117

Total assets 1,010,328



956,353

Total debt (f) 801,663



673,324

Total liabilities 903,193



763,163

Partners' equity 107,135



23,718

Noncontrolling interest (g) —



169,472

Total liabilities and equity 1,010,328



956,353









See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables





















PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP TO EBITDA AND DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW (Unaudited, in thousands)















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018 Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and

distributable cash flow (c):















Net income $ 30,994



$ 27,010



$ 78,398



$ 74,359





Interest expense, net 12,230



10,070



34,359



29,684





Amortization of loan fees and debt premium 444



497



1,339



1,256





Accretion on discounted liabilities 722



—



2,255



—





Depreciation and amortization 9,079



7,451



26,654



21,185



EBITDA 53,469



45,028



143,005



126,484





Less: Predecessor EBITDA —



(8)



—



(2,051)





Less: Noncontrolling interest EBITDA (g) —



6,102



10,180



17,214



EBITDA attributable to PBFX 53,469



38,934



132,825



111,321





Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 1,271



1,052



5,622



4,549





Cash interest (12,334)



(10,112)



(34,760)



(29,741)





Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX (2,868)



(1,329)



(4,613)



(3,238)



Distributable cash flow $ 39,538



$ 28,545



$ 99,074



$ 82,891

















Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating

activities to EBITDA and distributable cash flow (c):















Net cash provided by operating activities $ 39,757



$ 52,255



$ 95,643



$ 117,582



Change in operating assets and liabilities 2,753



(16,245)



18,625



(16,233)





Interest expense, net 12,230



10,070



34,359



29,684





Non-cash unit-based compensation expense (1,271)



(1,052)



(5,622)



(4,549)



EBITDA 53,469



45,028



143,005



126,484





Less: Predecessor EBITDA —



(8)



—



(2,051)





Less: Noncontrolling interest EBITDA (g) —



6,102



10,180



17,214



EBITDA attributable to PBFX 53,469



38,934



132,825



111,321





Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 1,271



1,052



5,622



4,549





Cash interest (12,334)



(10,112)



(34,760)



(29,741)





Maintenance capital expenditures attributable to PBFX (2,868)



(1,329)



(4,613)



(3,238)



Distributable cash flow $ 39,538



$ 28,545



$ 99,074



$ 82,891

















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES RECONCILIATION OF AMOUNTS REPORTED UNDER U.S. GAAP TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA (Unaudited, in thousands)















Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2019

2018

2019

2018 Reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted

EBITDA (c):















Net income $ 30,994



$ 27,010



$ 78,398



$ 74,359





Interest expense, net 12,230



10,070



34,359



29,684





Amortization of loan fees and debt premium 444



497



1,339



1,256





Accretion on discounted liabilities 722



—



2,255



—





Depreciation and amortization 9,079



7,451



26,654



21,185



EBITDA 53,469



45,028



143,005



126,484





Less: Predecessor EBITDA —



(8)



—



(2,051)





Less: Noncontrolling interest EBITDA (g) —



6,102



10,180



17,214



EBITDA attributable to PBFX 53,469



38,934



132,825



111,321





Acquisition and transaction costs 281



832



3,389



1,984





Non-cash unit-based compensation expense 1,271



1,052



5,622



4,549





East Coast Terminals environmental remediation costs 430



—



4,026



—





PNGPC tariff true-up adjustment —



—



882



—



Adjusted EBITDA $ 55,451



$ 40,818



$ 146,744



$ 117,854

















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited, in thousands)





















Three Months Ended September 30, 2019



Transportation

and

Terminaling

Storage

Corporate

Consolidated

Total Total revenue (a)

$ 73,269



$ 13,108



$ —



$ 86,377

Depreciation and amortization

7,051



2,028



—



9,079

Income (loss) from operations

43,596



5,346



(4,552)



44,390

Interest expense, net, amortization of loan

fees and debt premium and accretion on

discounted liabilities

—



—



13,396



13,396

Capital expenditures

2,781



5,247



—



8,028























Three Months Ended September 30, 2018



Transportation

and

Terminaling

Storage

Corporate

Consolidated

Total Total revenue (a)

$ 64,011



$ 6,545



$ —



$ 70,556

Depreciation and amortization

6,524



927



—



7,451

Income (loss) from operations

38,599



3,703



(4,725)



37,577

Interest expense, net and amortization of

loan fees and debt premium

—



—



10,567



10,567

Capital expenditures

20,199



757



—



20,956























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2019



Transportation

and

Terminaling

Storage

Corporate

Consolidated

Total Total revenue (a)

$ 208,884



$ 39,088



$ —



$ 247,972

Depreciation and amortization

20,831



5,823



—



26,654

Income (loss) from operations

120,676



13,817



(18,142)



116,351

Interest expense, net, amortization of loan

fees and debt premium and accretion on

discounted liabilities

—



—



37,953



37,953

Capital expenditures

15,014



8,166



—



23,180























Nine Months Ended September 30, 2018



Transportation

and

Terminaling

Storage

Corporate

Consolidated

Total Total revenue (a)

$ 182,815



$ 20,580



$ —



$ 203,395

Depreciation and amortization

18,408



2,777



—



21,185

Income (loss) from operations

109,059



11,744



(15,504)



105,299

Interest expense, net and amortization of

loan fees and debt premium

—



—



30,940



30,940

Capital expenditures, including the

Knoxville Terminals Purchase

85,782



845



—



86,627



















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables

PBF LOGISTICS LP EARNINGS RELEASE TABLES SEGMENT FINANCIAL INFORMATION (continued) (Unaudited, in thousands)





















Balance at September 30, 2019



Transportation

and

Terminaling

Storage

Corporate

Consolidated Total Total assets

$ 735,489



$ 225,921



$ 48,918



$ 1,010,328























Balance at December 31, 2018



Transportation

and

Terminaling

Storage

Corporate

Consolidated Total Total assets

$ 731,505



$ 219,326



$ 5,522



$ 956,353



















See Footnotes to Earnings Release Tables