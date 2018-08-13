PBF Logistics to Release Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Sept. 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PBF Logistics LP (NYSE :PBFX ) announced today that it will release its earnings results for the third quarter 2018 on Wednesday, October 31, 2018. The company will host a conference call and webcast regarding third quarter results and other business matters on Wednesday, October 31, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed at PBF Logistics' website, http://www.pbflogistics.com. The call can also be accessed by dialing (800) 894-5910 or (785) 424-1052, conference ID: PBFXQ318. The audio replay will be available two hours after the end of the call through November 14, 2018, by dialing (800) 677-7320 or (402) 220-0666.

About PBF Logistics LP
PBF Logistics LP (NYSE :PBFX ), headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, is a fee-based, growth-oriented master limited partnership formed by PBF Energy to own or lease, operate, develop and acquire crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities and similar logistics assets.

