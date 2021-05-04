PBS' NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT: A NIGHT OF REMEMBRANCE Returns With Performances And Tributes From Washington, D.C. And Around The Country Honoring All Of Our American Heroes

A three decades-long tradition unlike anything else on television, this deeply moving and reverential night takes us back to the real meaning of the holiday through personal stories interwoven with musical performances by the National Symphony Orchestra and guest artists. The 2021 NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT will share the following stories:

Vietnam Nurses Tribute - performed by Emmy Award-winning actress Kathy Baker ( PICKET FENCES ).

The concert will honor the more than 265,000 women who served during the Vietnam War era and pay special tribute to the sacrifice and heroism of the nurses who served in Vietnam , saving thousands of lives and comforting the dying in their final moments. The experiences of Diane Carlson Evans , founder of the Vietnam Women's Memorial in Washington, D.C. , will be shared.





- performed by Emmy Award-winning actress ( ). The concert will honor the more than 265,000 women who served during the Vietnam War era and pay special tribute to the sacrifice and heroism of the nurses who served in , saving thousands of lives and comforting the dying in their final moments. The experiences of , founder of the Vietnam Women's Memorial in , will be shared. 70th Anniversary of the Korean War - portrayed by Emmy Award-winning actor Joe Morton ( SCANDAL ).

Now, seventy years after the Korean War, the concert will pay tribute to the more than 1.7 million Americans sent to fight in this brutal conflict, and the over 36,000 American lives lost. No group exemplified the courage and heroism of our fighting forces more than the 2nd Ranger Infantry Company. Taking on dangerous assignments, serving with distinction and honor, this elite Airborne unit was the Army's only all-black Ranger Infantry Company. On the cusp of our military's integration, these trailblazing heroes changed attitudes, and opened possibilities for all African American men and women in uniform.





- portrayed by Emmy Award-winning actor ( ). Now, seventy years after the Korean War, the concert will pay tribute to the more than 1.7 million Americans sent to fight in this brutal conflict, and the over 36,000 American lives lost. No group exemplified the courage and heroism of our fighting forces more than the 2nd Ranger Infantry Company. Taking on dangerous assignments, serving with distinction and honor, this elite Airborne unit was the Army's only all-black Ranger Infantry Company. On the cusp of our military's integration, these trailblazing heroes changed attitudes, and opened possibilities for all African American men and women in uniform. 20th Anniversary of 9/11 and Gold Star Families - featuring Emmy and Golden Globe Award-winning actor Steve Buscemi (BOARDWALK EMPIRE), acclaimed actresses Mary McCormack (WEST WING) and Bailee Madison (A WEEK AWAY).

This Memorial Day, in a segment hosted by Steve Buscemi , the concert will commemorate the 20 years since the September 11, 2001 terror attacks, remembering all those who died that tragic day and in the twenty years since in service to our nation. It was a pivotal time for the country, and many Americans were inspired to join our all-volunteer armed forces. The concert will honor these service members and their families affected by a generation at war and share the poignant story of one Gold Star Family.



Following the horrific 9/11 attacks, Staff Sergeant Joseph Phaneuf II was inspired to rejoin the National Guard and was soon deployed to Iraq and then Afghanistan . After five years of service, Phaneuf died in December, 2006, of injuries suffered when an IED detonated near his humvee during combat operations. Left to grieve were his wife Michele, a son and two young daughters. Since his untimely passing, Michele and Jordan , who was only 9 at the time, remember him and the sacrifices he gave for his country.

America's national night of remembrance features: distinguished American statesman General Colin L. Powell, USA (Ret); "Empress of Soul" and seven-time Grammy Award-winner Gladys Knight; country music superstar and 22-time Grammy Award-winner Vince Gill; Grammy Award-winner, Tony and Emmy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actress and author Sara Bareilles; multi-platinum selling country music icon and Grammy, CMA and ACM Award-winner Alan Jackson; Emmy and Grammy Award-winning international mezzo-soprano Denyce Graves; Motown legends and Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The Four Tops; Broadway, film and television star Brian d'Arcy James; the National Symphony Orchestra under the direction of top pops conductor Jack Everly; a new special edition of annual audience favorite Salute to Services with the Joint Chiefs of Staff from the Pentagon; and a special message from General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Country music star and Grammy-nominee Mickey Guyton will open the show with a special performance of the national anthem.

The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT airs on PBS Sunday, May 30, 2021, from 8:00 to 9:30 p.m. E.T., as well as to our troops serving around the world on the American Forces Network. The concert will also be streaming on Facebook, YouTube and www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert and available as Video on Demand, May 30 to June 13, 2021.

Also participating are members from The U.S. Army Herald Trumpets, The U.S. Army Voices and Army Chorus, The Soldiers' Chorus of the U.S. Army Field Band, The U.S. Navy Band Sea Chanters, The U.S. Air Force Singing Sergeants, and Service Color Teams provided by the Military District of Washington, D.C.

Underwriters

The NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT is pleased to welcome new underwriter the Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, a nonprofit educational organization honoring the achievements of outstanding individuals and ensuring the American dream for future generations through one of the nation's largest privately-funded, need-based scholarship programs.

The concert is also made possible by grants from: the National Park Service, the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, the Department of the Army, General Dynamics, PBS and public television stations nationwide. Air travel is provided by American Airlines.

About Capital Concerts

Capital Concerts is the nation's leading producer of live patriotic television shows, including PBS's highest-rated performance specials: the NATIONAL MEMORIAL DAY CONCERT and A CAPITOL FOURTH, the premier celebrations of America's most important holidays broadcast from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. For over 40 years, these two award-winning productions have become national traditions, bringing us together as one family of Americans to celebrate our freedom and democratic ideals and to pay tribute to those who defend them. The holiday specials have been honored with over 80 awards including the New York Film Festival Award, the Golden Cine Award, and the Writer's Guild of America Award.

The program is a co-production of Michael Colbert of Capital Concerts and WETA, Washington, D.C. Executive producer Michael Colbert has assembled an award-winning production team that features the top Hollywood talent behind some of television's most prestigious entertainment awards shows including the ACADEMY AWARDS, GRAMMY AWARDS, COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, TONY AWARDS, and more.

For images and additional information, visit PBS Pressroom at www.pbs.org/pressroom

Visit the program website at http://www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert/home/

Connect with us on:

http://www.facebook.com/memorialdayconcert

twitter.com/MemorialDayPBS (#MemDayPBS)

instagram.com/memdayPBS

SOURCE Capital Concerts

Related Links

www.capitalconcerts.org

