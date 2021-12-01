PC as a Service Market Size to Grow by USD 70.23 Bn | Dell Technologies Inc. and HEMMersbach GmbH Among Key Vendors | Technavio

Dec 01, 2021, 05:30 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The PC as a service market report has been added to Technavio's catalog. The market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 35.26%. This growth can be attributed to the increasing adoption of subscription-based service model and reducing the cost of the IT staffing and workload. However, increasing data security and privacy concerns can hamper the growth of the market during the next few years.
This 120-page report on the PC as a service market includes segmentation by market landscape (large enterprises and SMEs) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA. The market size is expected to grow by USD 70.23 billion from 2021 to 2026.
Major PC as a Service Companies:
- CompuCom Systems Inc.
- Computer Systems (Australia) Pty Ltd.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- HEMMersbach GmbH
- HP Inc.
- Lenovo Group Ltd.
- RAM-Tech PC Solutions LLC
- Service IT Direct
- SHI International Corp.
PC As A Service Market Market Landscape Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- Large enterprises - size and forecast 2021-2026
- SMEs - size and forecast 2021-2026
PC As A Service Market Geography Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2021-2026)
- North America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- Europe - size and forecast 2021-2026
- APAC - size and forecast 2021-2026
- South America - size and forecast 2021-2026
- MEA - size and forecast 2021-2026
|
PC as a Service Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 35.26%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 70.23 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
34.44
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 47%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and Japan
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
|
Key companies profiled
|
CompuCom Systems Inc., Computer Systems (Australia) Pty Ltd., Dell Technologies Inc., HEMMersbach GmbH, HP Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., RAM-Tech PC Solutions LLC, Service IT Direct, and SHI International Corp.
|
Market dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
