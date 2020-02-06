PC Matic Announces 2020 Cybersecurity Presidential Candidate Questionnaire

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, PC Matic announced the distribution of its "2020 Cybersecurity Presidential Candidate Questionnaire." The questionnaire, as Americans cast their votes in caucuses and Presidential Primaries across the country, aims to bring attention to the importance of cybersecurity and its direct impact on our national security.

The questionnaire was distributed to the following Presidential campaigns:

Amy for America (Senator Amy Klobuchar)

Bennet for America (Senator Michael Bennet)

Bernie 2020 (Senator Bernie Sanders)

Biden for President (Former Vice President Joe Biden)

Deval for All (Governor Deval Patrick)

Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. (President Donald J. Trump)

Friends of Andrew Yang (Businessman Andrew Yang)

Mike Bloomberg 2020 (Mayor Michael Bloomberg)

Pete for America (Mayor Pete Buttigieg)

Rocky 101 (Businessman Roque De La Fuente)

Tom Steyer 2020 (Businessman Tom Steyer)

Tulsi Now (Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard)

Walsh for President (Congressman Joe Walsh)

Warren for President (Senator Elizabeth Warren)

Weld 2020 (Former Governor William Weld)

"In an ever-reliant cyber-America, cybersecurity is an integral part of our national security," said PC Matic CEO Rob Cheng, "Just as cancer metastasizes, cyber threats are growing at an unprecedented rate and are easily becoming our nation's Achilles heel. As such, this questionnaire aims to provide Americans with information on where each candidate stands on cyber-related issues and will gather information on how they're going to address these growing threats should they be elected to the Presidency."

The questionnaire, composed of eleven questions, addresses legislative and federal investigative issues, and covers topics such as regulations and methods of prevention.

Responses from each campaign are scheduled to be received by Thursday, February 20, 2020. After which, PC Matic will review and assess the responses with a team of bi-partisan cybersecurity experts and award each candidate a "Cybersecurity Score" based on their responses.

Each candidate's "Cybersecurity Score" and their responses will be released on Monday, February 24, 2020, just a few days prior to the South Carolina Democratic Presidential Primary.

More information on PC Matic may be found at www.pcmatic.com

