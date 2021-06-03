PC Matic Public Opinion Poll Finds Public Confidence in Federal Government's Cyber Defense Readiness Has Eroded by 10% Since late April 2021

A follow-up to its April 2021 " Cybersecurity in America " report, the two-page report outlines the findings of a national survey by which 2,000 Americans were asked their opinion on various cybersecurity topics, including that of ransomware. The findings, fielded in early June 2021, signify rapidly eroding public trust in government and private institutional cyber-defense preparedness.

More key findings from the report are as follows:

In June 2021 , 66% of respondents indicated they did not believe the federal government was prepared to defend itself from a cyber-attack. In April 2021 , 57% of Americans responded in the same manner. This signifies nearly a 10% erosion in public confidence in just the last month

, 66% of respondents indicated they did not believe the federal government was prepared to defend itself from a cyber-attack. In , 57% of Americans responded in the same manner. This signifies nearly a 10% erosion in public confidence in just the last month 73% of Americans responded that they were familiar with the Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack

Nearly 50% of Americans responded in the same manner regarding the recent JBS Foods ransomware attack.

65% of Americans do not believe that private companies are prepared to defend themselves from cyber attacks

"All eyes are on the federal government as our nation faces a ransomware crisis," said Rob Cheng, CEO and Founder of PC Matic. "It is time for the government to lead on cybersecurity by putting into place proactive solutions that can prevent ransomware and other forms of cyber-attacks from happening in the first place. Until we take this step and focus on preventing rather than reacting in the aftermath, more ransomware attacks are imminent."

More findings and the complete report may be found here.

More information on PC Matic may be found here.

SOURCE PC Matic

Related Links

https://www.pcmatic.com/

