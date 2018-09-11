PC Server & Parts is Awarded Certifications

NEW HUDSON, Mich., Sept. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- PC Server & Parts, a leader in the Electronics Lifecycle Management Industry, has successfully completed the Certification process for R2, ISO 14001 and OSHAS 18001. PC Server & Parts provides best in class Value Recovery Solutions, Electronics Recycling, Data Destruction and IT Equipment Leasing services for all of your IT Hardware needs. With these Certifications PC Server & Parts enhances its industry leading customer satisfaction by providing a certified worry free solution to its customer base.

"We think it's critical to provide these certifications to our clients," said Jason Harr, Chief Strategy Officer. "This reinforces our model of continuous improvement and client satisfaction. We provide high-quality client-focused solutions and this backs it up with the peace of mind that they are choosing the right provider."

PC Server & Parts has been a major player in the resale and repurposing of IT Hardware for more than 10 years. They are committed to Data Security and the Responsible Recycling of Electronics with the primary focus of reuse. PC Server & Parts offers its customers savings of up to 85% off new pricing for many IT Assets. Nearly 44,000 workstations and servers were sold to their customers in 2017.

PC Server & Parts' goal has always been to create an exceptional experience with every customer interaction by delivering quality services with integrity, transparency, and environmental responsibility. For more information about PC Server & Parts, visit the company's Web site at http://www.pcserverandparts.com.

