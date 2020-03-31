PCA Earns 2020 ENERGY STAR® Partner Of The Year Award

WASHINGTON, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portland Cement Association (PCA), representing America's cement manufacturers, is proud to announce that it has received the 2020 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award for its outstanding collaboration with the ENERGY STAR program and promotion of ENERGY STAR tools.

"PCA and its members have greatly benefited from participation in the ENERGY STAR program to significantly improve energy efficiency and reduce associated greenhouse gas emissions," said PCA President and CEO Michael Ireland. "According to ENERGY STAR data, annually, cement plants have total source energy savings of 60.5 trillion Btu and reduced 1.5 million metric tons of energy-related carbon emissions."

"I salute the 2020 ENERGY STAR award winners," said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. "These leaders demonstrate how energy efficiency drives economic competitiveness in tandem with environmental protection."

The ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Award recognizes ENERGY STAR partner businesses and organizations in good standing that demonstrate superior leadership, innovation, and commitment to environmental protection through energy efficiency and ENERGY STAR.

For a complete list of 2020 winners and more information about ENERGY STAR's awards program, visit energystar.gov/awardwinners.

To learn more about the cement industry's commitment to sustainability, visit https://www.cement.org/sustainability

About Portland Cement Association

The Portland Cement Association, founded in 1916, is the premier policy research, education, and market intelligence organization serving America's cement manufacturers. PCA members represent over 90 percent of U.S. cement production capacity and have facilities in all 50 states. The association promotes safety, sustainability, and innovation in all aspects of construction, fosters continuous improvement in cement manufacturing and distribution and generally promotes economic growth and sound infrastructure investment.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40 percent of the Fortune 500 companies—rely on their partnership with EPA to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its thousands of partners helped American families and businesses save more than 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3.5 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. In 2018 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid nearly $35 billion in energy costs. More background information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: energystar.gov/about and energystar.gov/numbers.

CONTACT:

Mike Zande

[email protected]

847-972-9138

SOURCE Portland Cement Association

Related Links

http://www.cement.org

