PCA Elects 2019 Board of Directors Leadership

SKOKIE, Ill., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Portland Cement Association (PCA) announced that Tom Beck, President of Continental Cement Company, has been elected Chairman of the PCA Board of Directors, and Ron Henley, President of GCC of America, was elected Vice Chairman. Both were elected at the PCA Board Meeting on Oct. 30. Beck takes over PCA board chairmanship from Allen Hamblen, President and CEO of CalPortland Company.

"As chairman of PCA's Board of Directors Allen Hamblen strengthened the cement industry in many ways," said Beck. "In taking over this important position I view my role as being part of a relay team. Allen has simply passed the baton to me for the next couple of years. We must continue to be more focused, efficient and effective. That includes continuing our alliance with the National Ready Mix Concrete Association and the American Concrete Pavement Association so that each association can focus on their core strengths as we all strive to produce better results."

"PCA Board of Directors plays a critical role in determining our legislative, regulatory and business priorities," said PCA President and CEO Michael Ireland. "Allen Hamblen was an amazing chairman, and I believe similar accolades will be in order after Tom Beck's tenure ends. I look forward to working closely with our leadership team over the next year."

A past chairman of the American Concrete Pavement Association, Beck served as Senior Vice President at Continental Cement from 1996 to 2013, and held a variety of positions with Holnam from 1987 to 1996.

Prior to joining GCC of America, Henley was President of Boral Construction Materials. He is also a Board member of the Denver Scholarship Fund.

For more information contact John Norton, jnorton@cement.org.

The Portland Cement Association (PCA), founded in 1916, represents 93 percent of U.S. cement production capacity and have facilities in all 50 states. The association promotes safety, sustainability, and innovation in all aspects of construction, fosters continuous improvement in cement manufacturing and distribution and generally promotes economic growth and sound infrastructure investment.

