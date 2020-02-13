PCA SKIN® Launches New, Revolutionary, Professional Chemical Peels To Celebrate Its 30th Anniversary This Month

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PCA SKIN® has reinvented two of its most popular chemical peels and added a new physician-only chemical peel, making it the most comprehensive portfolio of professional peels.

PCA SKIN, a trusted innovator of highly effective professional skin treatments and daily care products, announced new professional chemical peels joining their extensive lineup of custom blended peel options.

"Combining 30 years of extensive knowledge and research, we have renovated two of our most popular chemical peels and developed an all-new medium-depth peel for physician use only," said Anish Agarwal, Chief Marketing Officer at PCA SKIN. "These state-of-the-art peel formulas now feature the latest innovation in stability, delivery method, and ingredient blends to provide increased efficacy for transformative patient results."

The PCA SKIN peel portfolio features TCA and lactic acid blended peels, modified and enhanced Jessner's solutions, retinoid peels and boosters, and chemical peel alternatives. Launching February 2020, the new TCA peel formulas include:

PCA SKIN Sensi Peel ® – a unique chemical peel option for all patients, including those with sensitive skin. This universal 6% TCA solution improves surface texture and brightens the skin while helping promote an even skin tone. This multi-faceted and skin-brightening treatment is an excellent option for sensitive skin and higher Fitzpatrick skin types.

PCA SKIN Ultra Peel ® – specially formulated to treat maturing skin but can also be used for many other skin types, conditions, and sensitivities. It helps improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while promoting an even skin tone and clear complexion.

PCA SKIN MD Peel (CCl 3 ) – a medium-depth peel for physician only use that is most suitable for those with resilient skin. This highly active treatment rejuvenates the skin and improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while promoting an even skin tone.

PCA SKIN professional chemical peels and alternative peel treatment products are sold exclusively to PCA SKIN Certified Professionals, ensuring safe and effective application. For professionals interested in purchasing PCA SKIN professional treatments or getting certified visit https://www.pcaskinpro.com or call 877.PCA.SKIN [722.7546].

PCA SKIN chemical peels are an effective treatment option for most skin types and concerns as well as overall skin health. To try a PCA SKIN peel or find a PCA SKIN Certified Professional near you, visit https://www.pcaskin.com/locator

PCA SKIN®

Founded in 1990 as Physician's Choice of Arizona, Inc. by an aesthetician working with a handful of physicians, the company later evolved into Physicians Care Alliance, LLC, a global organization serving over 13,000 medical and aesthetic practices, with products sold in over 50 countries throughout the world. PCA SKIN® has been and continues to be a trusted innovator in the development of highly effective professional treatments and daily care products with the vision to improve people's lives by providing results-oriented, transformative skin care solutions that are backed by science for the health of your unique skin. PCA SKIN treatments and products are available through licensed skin health professionals that have been trained and certified by PCA SKIN in their use.

www.PCASkin.com | Facebook.com/pcaskin | @pcaskin

SOURCE PCA SKIN