pCare Acquires TruthPoint to Expand Portfolio, Bolster Rounding Capabilities

"This acquisition unites two industry bests and solidifies pCare's approach to innovate and aggregate solutions within our open platform," said Dave Bennett, Chief Executive Officer at pCare. "TruthPoint's RapidRounds Plus ™ technology and its first-in-market CoachAdvisor™ services ensure hospitals can leverage patient-level, unit-level and hospital-level insights to improve the patient care experience, boost quality and safety measures, and improve the financial success of the institution."

pCare's patient experience solution offers health systems real-time tools to promote patient satisfaction and improve Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) survey scores, used by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to determine reimbursement for health care services covered under Medicare.

"The financial bottom line for hospitals is deeply linked to patient satisfaction and other metrics like length of stay, readmissions, and adverse hospital events," said Tim Vaughan, Founder and CEO of TruthPoint. "Our patient experience solutions help hospitals measurably improve those critical signposts of quality and the level of patient satisfaction measured by CAHPS."

With this transaction, pCare will incorporate TruthPoint products and services, including:

RapidRounds Plus , an intuitive software platform, allows the care team to automate all types of rounding, flag requests, complaints or compliments, and escalate issues.

, an intuitive software platform, allows the care team to automate all types of rounding, flag requests, complaints or compliments, and escalate issues. Insight eAssessment™ helps health systems capture patient satisfaction in real-time and address issues while patients are in the hospital or following an ambulatory care visit.

helps health systems capture patient satisfaction in real-time and address issues while patients are in the hospital or following an ambulatory care visit. CoachAdvisor services, delivered by experienced health care professionals, help hospitals extract insights, apply data, and implement proven practices to improve care and patient satisfaction.

pCare's open API interactive patient care platform will allow for fast and simple integration of TruthPoint's offerings into all care settings. TruthPoint will also continue to be available as a stand-alone solution, allowing institutions to tailor tools to their needs.

"It's important for leaders to stay connected with patients and families, as well as employees," said Mike Wenzel, MHA, CPXP, Patient Experience Director, CentraCare. "RapidRoundsPlus has allowed our leaders to capture feedback while patients are still in our facilities, provide kudos to employees for the great care they provide, recognize process issues or inefficiencies within the unit, and ultimately improve the overall care experience for our patients and families. TruthPoint's tools and coaching has given us a tremendous partner as we seek to maximize our value-based purchasing opportunities."

Based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, TruthPoint serves healthcare systems and hospitals nationwide, including the VA Health Care System, the Mayo Clinic Health System, CentraCare, and Children's Hospital of Wisconsin.

About pCare™

pCare's interactive patient experience solution helps healthcare providers engage, educate, and entertain patients across the care continuum. The pCare open platform integrates with existing EHR/EMR systems, patient portals, and mobile health applications to connect patients, families and caregivers. Recognized by KLAS as the quality leader in the interactive patient systems category, pCare is the partner leading healthcare organizations trust to improve care quality, patient outcomes, and financial performance. Connect with pCare now. Follow pCare on Twitter @pCarebyTVRC and TVR Communications on LinkedIn.

SOURCE pCare