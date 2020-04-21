pCare and Quil Announce Partnership to Bring the First Continuous, Multi-platform Engagement Ecosystem to Patients and Caregivers Throughout Their Care Journeys

The partnership will combine pCare's Interactive Patient System and Digital Rounding solutions with Quil's Digital Health Engagement Platform, which offers patients and their caregivers provider-prescribed guidance and personalized education before, during, and after episodes of care. The combined solution will enable patients to engage with their care plan via their televisions, computers or mobile devices, helping patients and caregivers make more informed decisions and navigate the complex healthcare landscape across the care continuum.

"The COVID-19 pandemic puts a spotlight on longstanding truths in healthcare. Good patient outcomes aren't achieved in one moment in time, but rather reflect the cumulative patient experience across every stage of care," said Dave Bennett, CISM, CEO of pCare. "Working with the talented team at Quil will help remove boundaries between care settings and allow patients to better prepare for care encounters in multiple settings by accessing resources, tools and information wherever they are – in their homes, on the go, in the hospital, ambulatory surgical centers or the clinician's office."

By delivering information and resources in any setting, the collaboration will offer healthcare providers broader and deeper reach in enhancing patient and family satisfaction, promoting care plan adherence and improving performance on key measures such as clinical staff efficiency, length of stay and readmissions, revenue and operational costs.

"We are thrilled to combine forces with the pCare team. Together, we can define a new patient experience that provides proven clinical best practices and clinician insights in a sequenced, personalized way," said Carina Edwards, MBA, CEO of Quil Health. "By activating patients upfront with education and amplifying the impact of the clinician workforce through digital interactions, we can achieve better health outcomes, reduced risk, higher achievement of patient goals, and optimum patient experiences."

The combined offering between pCare and Quil will feature:

Patient engagement platform

Interactive patient system

Care team communication

Digital rounding

Patient reported outcomes/care plan adherence

Telehealth/telepresence

Remote patient monitoring

"As the healthcare system shifts its focus to value-based care, leaders in healthcare are recognizing their need to continuously monitor patients before and after their episode of care, changing established care team processes and workflows," said Edwards. "The introduction of a combined COVID-19 Care Journey allows us to be a part of the solution to this crisis."

For patients admitted to the hospital, the integrated pCare-Quil solution will integrate existing patient preferences to set the stage for an optimal patient experience. Features will include access to an extensive library of educational and entertainment content, appointment reminders, logistics and documentation, prescription reminders and monitoring of physical therapy and patient mobility.

"The pCare-Quil partnership is an answer to health leaders who want to engage patients wherever they are, with one consistent, interoperable open platform that brings a range of customizable tools and solutions that integrate seamlessly into their clinical and administrative workflows," said Bennett. "Putting that kind of holistic approach to care into the hands of patients through their TV remotes or mobile devices is an exciting, and necessary, leap forward."

About pCare™

pCare's interactive patient experience solution helps healthcare providers engage, educate, and entertain patients across the care continuum. The pCare open platform integrates with existing EHR/EMR systems, patient portals, and mobile health applications to connect patients, families and caregivers. Recognized by KLAS as the quality leader in the interactive patient systems category for five consecutive years, pCare is the partner leading healthcare organizations trust to improve care quality, patient outcomes, and financial performance. Connect with pCare now. Follow pCare on Twitter @pCarebyTVRC and TVR Communications on LinkedIn .

About Quil

Quil, a digital health company, delivers actionable and personalized health itineraries for patients and caregivers, answering the question "What Happens Next?" in their healthcare journeys. Quil serves patients and caregivers, healthcare providers, employers, and payors nationally. Quil was founded in 2018 as a joint venture between Independence Health Group and Comcast—a robust partnership that allows Quil to leverage the powers of precision data, deep healthcare acumen, state-of-the-art technology, security, and unparalleled consumer reach. Quil is headquartered in Philadelphia with additional offices in New York City. Connect with Quil now. Follow Quil on Twitter and on LinkedIn .

SOURCE pCare