pCare Named Best in KLAS for Interactive Patient Systems for Sixth Time

The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Thousands of health care providers shared their vendor performance experiences with KLAS. Designation of Best in KLAS is a recognition of outstanding efforts to help healthcare organizations in their quest to deliver quality patient care and serves as a signal to providers that they should expect only the best from the winning vendors.

"2020 had more than its allotment of challenges," shared said Dave Bennett, Chief Executive Officer, pCare. "It's a testament to our team that, as we pivoted to help our clients and their frontline staff we work with daily manage through the waves of the pandemic, pCare was able to push forward on our roadmap while still providing the phenomenal service that is reflected in the Best in KLAS award. We'll use this achievement as inspiration to keep pressing forward to help our clients provide superior patient care and experience across all points of care."

pCare's interactive patient experience solution helps healthcare providers engage, educate, and entertain patients across the care continuum. The pCare open platform integrates with existing EHR/EMR systems, patient portals, and mobile health applications to connect patients, families and caregivers. Recognized as Best in KLAS for interactive patient systems, pCare is the partner leading healthcare organizations trust to improve care quality, patient outcomes, and financial performance. Connect with pCare now. Follow pCare on Twitter @pCarebyTVRC and TVR Communications on LinkedIn.

KLAS is a data-driven company on a mission to improve the world's healthcare by enabling provider and payer voices to be heard and counted. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals, KLAS collects insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver reports, trending data and statistical overviews. KLAS data is accurate, honest and impartial. The research directly reflects the voice of healthcare professionals and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance.

