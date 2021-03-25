PCCW Global Selects Telco Systems to Enrich its Managed SD-WAN Services

Large multinational communications service provider to expand its

MANSFIELD, Mass. and HONG KONG, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Telco Systems, a leading provider of innovative Network Edge solutions for communications infrastructure and service management, today announced that PCCW Global has selected Telco Systems' NFVTime uCPE solution to enrich its managed SD-WAN service portfolio and VNF-based service offerings.

PCCW Global is a leading global telecommunications carrier, providing scalable, reliable and cost-effective software-defined networking solutions to multinational enterprises and communication service providers.

PCCW Global will use Telco Systems' NFVTime uCPE solution to offer managed SD-WAN, router and firewall services through its global network of nearly 200 wholesale partners operating in over 160 countries. NFVTime will provide PCCW Global with a complete environment for quick service deployments, centralized management and ongoing orchestration of virtualized network functions (VNFs) running on a diverse range of white box devices.

NFVTime features zero touch provisioning that ensures all new white box devices and third party VNFs are configured, up-to-date and fully operational within minutes. With a rapid BYOD onboarding process for any white box, PCCW Global will be able to select devices based on the local availability, reducing the time to activation. For PCCW Global, this will ensure diversity in sourcing, lowering overall costs and improving performance over time.

"We are excited about the expansion of our SD-WAN services to include uCPE and NFV technologies and the benefits they will bring to our users," said Jordick Wong, Senior Vice President of Innovation, Planning and Procurement at PCCW Global. "Our service already brings a true end-to-end managed global SD-WAN solution that is fully supported by our international network."

"We are proud to welcome PCCW Global as a new customer and provide the technology innovation for its ambitious strategic plans for rolling out NFV services across its international operations," explained Ariel Efrati, CEO at Telco Systems. "We are confident that as we continue to develop industry leading virtualized edge solutions, we will further enable PCCW Global to deliver additional innovative services for connectivity, edge computing and 5G applications."

In addition, Telco Systems reports that the analyst firm STL Partners recently recognized the company as one of the top Edge computing companies to watch in 2021. Telco Systems was recognized by STL Partners for its NFVTime uCPE solution for allowing service providers to rapidly deploy scalable and customized VNF services from the Network Edge.

"With these recent votes of confidence from PCCW Global and STL Partners combined with our renewed corporate branding launched earlier this month, which reflects who we are today and symbolizes the future direction of our company, we are strongly positioned to make a significant impact in the Network Edge market," added Efrati. "We are confident that we will help our customers maximize the value of the Network Edge in both our traditional and disruptive domains."

About Telco Systems

Telco Systems is a leading provider of innovative Network Edge solutions for managing communications infrastructure and services. The company's industry-leading product portfolio includes carrier Ethernet, MPLS-based demarcation and aggregation, NFV, uCPE, 5G and IoT solutions. Managed service providers and enterprises worldwide are relying on Telco Systems for networking technologies and innovations to expand the capacity of their network infrastructures and generate revenue from new connectivity services. Telco Systems is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BATM Advanced Communications (LSE: BVC; TASE: BVC). To learn more, visit Telco Systems at www.telco.com.

About PCCW Global

PCCW Global is the international operating division of HKT, Hong Kong's premier telecommunications service provider, which is majority-owned by PCCW Limited. Covering more than 3,000 cities and 160 countries, the PCCW Global network supports a portfolio of integrated global communications services including connectivity, applications, and tailored solutions facilitated by its on-demand digital software defined interconnection system. PCCW Global is headquartered in Hong Kong and maintains regional centers in Belgium, China, France, Greece, Japan, Korea, Singapore, South Africa, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and the United States. To learn more about PCCW Global, please visit www.pccwglobal.com.

