PCF Insurance Services Enters Chicago and New York Metro-Area Completing Two Acquisitions

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services ("PCF" or the "Company") has completed the acquisition of Hipskind Seyfarth Risk Solutions, LLC, located in downtown Chicago, and Broadfield Group, LLC d/b/a Warwick Resource Group, located in the New York metro-area.

Peter Foy, Chief Executive Officer of PCF, said, "We are delighted to add the professionals at Hipskind Seyfarth and Broadfield into the PCF family. Not only has the partnership with these agencies brought us years of industry knowledge, experience and leadership, it has also provided us the opportunity to expand into new geographies with offices now in the Midwest and Northeast."

The management teams at Hipskind Seyfarth and Broadfield were attracted to the growth potential as a partner with PCF utilizing the Company's broader platform of carrier appointments, industry expertise and technology capabilities.

In February 2017, PCF partnered with BHMS Investments, LP to accelerate the Company's growth through a series of retail agency acquisitions. BHMS is a private investment firm located in New York with a track record of success in aggregation strategies, including insurance brokerage.

About PCF:

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation insurance products. Additional information can be found at www.pcfoy.com.

About BHMS:

BHMS Investments, LP is a private investment firm focused on the North American middle market. The firm was founded in 2010 and is based in New York City. Additional information can be found at www.bhmsinvestments.com.

