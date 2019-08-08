PCF Insurance Services Enters Colorado with the Acquisition of Colorado Insurance Sales & Service

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PCF Insurance Services ("PCF" or the "Company") has completed the acquisition of Silver Cloud Insurance Agency, Inc. d/b/a Colorado Insurance Sales & Service ("Colorado Insurance") located in the Denver metro-area city of Littleton, CO.

Peter Foy, Chief Executive Officer of PCF, said, "The team at Colorado Insurance fits perfectly with PCF's culture. We are excited to partner with such a dynamic, sales-oriented agency while also expanding our footprint into Colorado."

Colorado Insurance will continue to be led by Michael Mathisen, who built the agency into one of the top independent brokers in Colorado by consistently achieving double-digit organic growth. The agency's personal lines property & casualty expertise will serve as a perfect complement to PCF's broader commercial lines practice. The agency, which is active in ten states, plans to add to their existing base of over 100 producers as a result of the transaction with PCF.

In February 2017, PCF partnered with BHMS Investments, LP to accelerate the Company's growth through a series of retail agency acquisitions. BHMS is a private investment firm located in New York with a track record of success in aggregation strategies, including insurance brokerage.

About PCF:

Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Woodland Hills, CA, PCF is a full-service insurance brokerage firm which provides complete risk management solutions with a broad array of property & casualty, life and health, employee benefits and workers' compensation insurance products. Additional information can be found at www.pcfinsuranceservices.com.

About BHMS:

BHMS Investments, LP is a private investment firm focused on the North American middle market. The firm was founded in 2010 and has offices in New York City and Connecticut. Additional information can be found at www.bhmsinvestments.com.

For further information contact:

Peter C. Foy Dani Goldsmith PCF Insurance Services PCF Insurance Services Chief Executive Officer Chief Operating & Financial Officer 818.703.8057 747.234.3171

SOURCE PCF Insurance Services

Related Links

http://www.pcfinsuranceservices.com

