PCG Joins Ranks of the Top 100 Next Gen Employers

BOSTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Consulting Group (PCG) today announced that it has been included in RippleMatch's 'NextGen 100' List, which recognizes 100 employers who are positioning themselves optimally to build workplaces that empower the next generation of talent to thrive professionally and personally. This marks the first inclusion for PCG – a global consulting, operations, and technology firm – in the prestigious listing, which includes companies of all sizes, from small businesses to Fortune 500.

"At PCG, nothing is more important than our people. It is an honor to be recognized among the country's top 100 employers of choice for Generation Z professionals," said PCG Founder and CEO William Mosakowski. "PCG has spent 35 years delivering innovative solutions that matter to our clients and the citizens they serve. Our ability to produce strong outcomes for our clients depends on our ability to effectively recruit, retain, and engage a dynamic and diverse workforce that is passionate about improving public service."

In response to PCG's sustained rapid growth, Mosakowski formed a committee of leaders across the firm in 2018 to explore the impacts of growth on PCG, its people, and its clients. Through this effort, the company realized the need to transform its approach to finding and keeping top talent and developed a roadmap to inform talent strategies and resources over the next decade. Three years into implementation, the company is seeing results. Hybrid work schedules, increased opportunities for internal mobility, continuous feedback loops, and enhanced investments in diversity and inclusion are among the outcomes spurred by the transition, according to Tobi Russell, PCG's Chief People Officer.

"Our focus on people has made us a better company and a great place to work. Every meaningful engagement and great hire fuels that momentum," said Russell. "We know PCG's continued success relies on a sustained commitment to fostering an environment rich in growth, diversity, advancement, and balance across our global team. People will always be at the center of PCG's growth strategy."

RippleMatch's Top 100 Next Gen Workplaces list is comprised of organizations that are building standout workplaces for the next generation of talent, informed by extensive data collected by RippleMatch on what Generation Z values in a workplace. Top 100 Next Gen workplaces are investing in the programs, benefits, and cultures that enable their people to thrive personally and professionally. Hundreds of companies vied for a coveted spot on the annual list; to be considered, companies filled out detailed applications about their organizations. Only the top scoring applicants were recognized as Next Gen Workplaces.

About Public Consulting Group

Public Consulting Group LLC (PCG) is a leading public sector solutions implementation and operations improvement firm that partners with health, education, and human services agencies to improve lives. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, PCG employs over 2,500 professionals worldwide—all committed to delivering solutions that change lives for the better. The firm has extensive experience in all 50 states, clients in six Canadian provinces, and a growing practice in Europe. PCG offers clients a multidisciplinary approach to meet challenges, pursue opportunities, and serve constituents across the public sector. To learn more, visit www.publicconsultinggroup.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Brown, Director of Corporate Communications and Public Relations

(617) 488-9084

[email protected]

SOURCE Public Consulting Group