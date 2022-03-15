PCI-SIG® Approves Teledyne LeCroy PCI Express® 5.0 Compliance Solution

Compliance testing allows design and test engineers to ensure product interoperability as well as adherence to the PCIe standard, enabling technology adoption among integrators. The Summit ® Z58 Protocol Exerciser/Analyzer which was previously approved for PCIe 3.0 and 4.0 compliance testing has now also been approved for official PCIe 5.0 compliance and certification testing, making it the only piece of test equipment currently certified for link and transaction layer testing of all three PCIe generations. Passing the PCI-SIG's compliance tests are also a necessary step for equipment to be included in the PCI-SIG's Integrators List.

"As a member of PCI-SIG, Teledyne LeCroy contributes to compliance testing as part of the PCI Express ecosystem enablement," said Al Yanes, PCI-SIG President and Chairman. "Products such as this provide users with a tool to validate their PCIe 5.0 technology implementations and help ensure the interoperability of PCIe 5.0 solutions."

Teledyne LeCroy protocol analyzers and exercisers have been at the forefront of PCI Express technology development since its deployment of PCI Express protocol analyzers 18 years ago, working closely with the computer, storage and IoT industry to provide the most comprehensive analysis functionality engineers need for their products. All Teledyne LeCroy protocol test solutions feature hierarchical views of recorded traffic, rich library of decodes, real-time statistics, protocol traffic summaries, detailed error reports, powerful scripting, and the ability to create user-defined test reports, which allow developers to troubleshoot intricate problems and finish their projects on time.

Availability

The Summit Z58 PCIe 5.0 protocol exerciser and analyzer is currently available to order. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at teledynelecroy.com.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy.com .

About PCI-SIG

PCI-SIG is the consortium that owns and manages PCI specifications as open industry standards. The organization defines industry standard I/O (input/output) specifications consistent with the needs of its members. Currently, PCI-SIG is comprised of over 900 industry-leading member companies. To join PCI-SIG, and for a list of the Board of Directors, visit pcisig.com.

