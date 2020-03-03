PCLOF Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Investigation of PharmaCielo Ltd. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of PharmaCielo Ltd. ("PharmaCielo" or "the Company") (OTCMKT: PCLOF). Investors who purchased PharmaCielo securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pclof.

The investigation concerns whether PharmaCielo and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On March 2, 2020, Hindenburg Research published an article alleging that PharmaCielo was "nothing more than the latest self-enrichment scheme drummed up by its co-founder Anthony Wile, who had been charged by the SEC over allegations of securities fraud, stock promotion and market manipulation in the past." Hindenburg also visited PharmaCielo's purported greenhouse facilities in Colombia and found that the site is "nothing more than an empty field covered in weeds." Following this news, PharmaCielo stock dropped $0.45 per share, or over 32%, to close at $0.9621 on March 2, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased PharmaCielo shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/pclof. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

