PCS Retirement launches PCS Community Cares Fund

PHILADELPHIA, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In light of the unprecedented disruption to lives and livelihoods due to the Coronavirus pandemic, PCS Retirement and its affiliated companies, Aspire Financial Services, The Advisor Lab, Advisor Trust, Fiduciary Advisors and Efficient Advisors have created the PCS Community Cares Fund to help the communities in which we live, work and serve.

"The Coronavirus pandemic can seem overwhelming, it's hard to know how to help. We know from firsthand experience that one individual donation can make a difference, serving as a beacon of hope for an entire community," said Mark Klein, CEO of PCS Retirement.

The PCS stakeholder community – the executive team, employees, our business partners and investors, as well as our clients and industry partners, including advisors, TPAs, and plan sponsors can contribute to the PCS Retirement Community Cares Fund and all their contributions will be matched, dollar for dollar, up to $50,000 by the company.

Our mission has always been to protect the nest eggs and enhance the outcomes of hard-working Americans in saving for their retirement. The Coronavirus pandemic has contributed to difficult economic circumstances for so many and we are compelled to do our part to assist.

To learn more and donate, visit https://www.employeeassistancefunds.com/eaf_companies/pcs-retirement/

About PCS Retirement

PCS Retirement, LLC is one of the nation's largest independent and conflict-free retirement solution providers. PCS' comprehensive retirement solutions platform includes business development tools for financial advisors and a data-driven recordkeeping technology that supports all types of retirement plans [401(k), 403(b), 457, IRA including Payroll Deduction, Cash Balance, Defined Benefit, Non-Qualified], individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Contact:

Daniella Moiseyev

Chief Marketing Officer

PCS Retirement

(267) 534-2521

[email protected]

SOURCE PCS Retirement, LLC