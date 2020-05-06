PCTEST/Element Materials Technology Selects Anritsu's Conformance Test and Carrier Acceptance Test Solutions for 5G NR Device Certification

ALLEN, Texas, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anritsu Company announces that its 5G NR Mobile Device Test Platform ME7834NR and New Radio RF Conformance Test System ME7873NR have been selected by PCTEST Engineering Laboratory, LLC for 5G New Radio (5G NR) device certification based on Protocol Conformance Test (PCT), Radio Frequency Conformance Test (RFCT), and Carrier Acceptance Test (CAT). The 5G PCT, RFCT and CAT systems will be integrated into Element's newly formed Connected Technologies sector with PCTEST as the nucleus of its 5G testing platform.

5G infrastructure plays an increasing role in enhancing critical telecommunication services to the medical, business and domestic communities. PCTEST/Element is proud to be at the forefront of 5G technology, providing a fast and reliable network for global markets.

As penetration of 5G devices and expansion of 5G NR networks become more prevalent, there is a need for test platforms with comprehensive coverage that provide stable and consistent results in a timely manner. Anritsu's 5G NR PCT/CAT platforms enable PCTEST to perform 5G NR device certification testing in Protocol/RF/RRM/Performance sections in accordance with Global Certification Forum (GCF) and PCS Type Certification Review Board (PTCRB), as well as operator-specific testing.

Anritsu's platforms also provide PCTEST with the capability to perform Frequency Range 1 (FR1) and Frequency Range 2 (FR2) testing in both Standalone (SA) and Non-Standalone (NSA) modes. For FR2, Anritsu's over-the-air (OTA) CATR Anechoic Chamber MA8172A Compact Antenna Test Range Chamber (CATR) is used.

The Anritsu 5G CT/CAT solutions are based on its popular Radio Communication Test Station MT8000A. The 5G NR communication test platform has been widely selected by chipset vendors, operators, test laboratories, and device manufacturers worldwide.



It is important that at the advent of new technologies, such as 5G NR, test platforms are integrated with chipset vendors to efficiently and quickly align with the fast-evolving 3GPP specifications. Such close integration results in a solution that is stable from both hardware and software perspectives and can provide repeatable results.

"PCTEST and Anritsu have had a strong business relationship across multiple technology generations and this step further solidifies our affiliation. PCTEST is proud to partner with Anritsu for 5G NR device testing and certification," said Randy Ortanez, CEO, PCTEST. "We are pleased to utilize Anritsu's 5G FR1 and FR2 test equipment and look forward to working with Anritsu to provide accurate and efficient 5G NR testing."

"Anritsu is pleased to work with PCTEST to support the industry's 5G NR device certification needs and enable the 5G ecosystem," said Robert E. Johnson, General Manager and Vice President, Anritsu Company. "PCTEST recognizes Anritsu as a leader in developing test solutions with leading-edge features to address the verification requirements associated with new wireless technology deployment. Anritsu will continue to introduce a wide range of test solutions as part of our commitment to meet the needs of the wireless device and infrastructure ecosystems."

About PCTEST Engineering Laboratory

PCTEST Engineering Laboratory, LLC is a premier 3rd party test laboratory accredited to ISO 17025 and ISO 17065, authorized by major US and international operators in Lab Conformance testing, including MIMO, OTA, Carrier Aggregation, and VoLTE. PCTEST is also a leading FCC and ISED compliance facility and certification body specializing in comprehensive EMC, RF, SAR, and HAC testing. Furthermore, PCTEST tested and certified the first 5G mmW device in the US. With test facilities strategically located in Columbia MD, San Jose CA, Korea, and Japan, PCTEST offers complete one-stop testing and certification services for all technologies. For further information, please email [email protected] or visit our website at www.pctest.com.

On December 31, 2019 PCTEST became part of Element, one of the world's leading independent providers of materials and product qualification testing, inspection and certification services. For more information regarding Element's testing services, visit www.element.com.

About Anritsu

Anritsu Company is the United States subsidiary of Anritsu Corporation, a global provider of innovative communications test and measurement solutions for 120 years. Anritsu's "2020 VISION" philosophy engages customers as true partners to help develop wireless, optical, microwave/RF, and digital solutions for R&D, manufacturing, installation, and maintenance applications, as well as multidimensional service assurance solutions for network monitoring and optimization. Anritsu also provides precision microwave/RF components, optical devices, and high-speed electrical devices for communication products and systems. The company develops advanced solutions for 5G, M2M, IoT, as well as other emerging and legacy wireline and wireless communication markets. With offices throughout the world, Anritsu has approximately 4,000 employees in over 90 countries.

To learn more visit www.anritsu.com and follow Anritsu on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and YouTube .

SOURCE Anritsu Company

Related Links

https://www.anritsu.com

