Pcysys Announced Winner of "Most Innovative Automated Penetration Testing Tool" Infosec RSAC Award

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pcysys is proud to share its nomination as the Most Innovative Automated Penetration Testing Tool Award in the 8th Annual InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2020.

"We're thrilled to receive one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards from Cyber Defense Magazine. This is very much aligned with our business momentum and customer's trust as the world's automated penetration testing platform," says Pcysys CMO, Aviv Cohen.

Pcysys wins most innovative InfoSec Award

"Pcysys truly deserves being named 'Most Innovative Automated Penetration Testing Tool' for taking a bold approach to continuous security validation," said Yan Ross, editor-at-large, Cyber Defense Magazine.

PenTera by Pcysys is a machine-based, agentless, automated penetration testing platform that scans and ethically challenges the network with the latest hacking techniques, prioritizing remediation efforts to exploitable vulnerabilities. Enterprises worldwide use PenTera to grow and strengthen their cybersecurity posture by performing on-demand penetration tests on a daily, weekly or monthly basis. The platform is compliant with the MITRE ATT&CK framework and covers many security validation use cases such as security control validation, credential strength validation, segmentation integrity, sensitive data hygiene, network equipment testing, and privileged access audits.

About Pcysys

Pcysys delivers PenTera™, an automated penetration-testing platform, that assesses and reduces corporate cybersecurity risk. By applying the hacker's perspective, our software identifies, analyzes and prioritizes remediation of cyber defense vulnerabilities. Hundreds of security professionals and service providers around the world use PenTera to perform continuous machine-based penetration tests that improve their immunity against cyber attacks across their organization networks.

