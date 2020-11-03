PD-1/PD-L1 Immunotherapy Markets, 2030 - Clinical Importance, Commercialization Landscape, Pricing and Reimbursement Scenario, Entry of Biosimilars, Impact of COVID-19

DUBLIN, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global PD-1/PD-L1 Immunotherapy Market: Focus on Type, Application, Country Data (14 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global market for PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 10.72% over the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Cancer immunotherapy has significantly advanced in the past few years, and PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy has emerged out as one of the most prominent therapies. Many clinical trials have proved their significance, and many are still underway to find other cancers which can be treated with this therapy. These therapies have shown exceptional results in combination with other therapies with reasonable toxicity profile.



Further, dynamic immunologic studies, along with genetics and epigenetics in the human cancer microenvironment, are expected to guide the development of different combination therapies and generate novel insight into how the human immune system responds to and is shaped by a variety of tumor types.

The unmet medical needs in the field of treatment of cancer are significantly driving the growth of this market. Other factors driving the growth include the high prevalence of cancer and increasing expedited approvals by the FDA.

Despite the various factors that are influencing the growth of this market, there are several key issues that are needed to be addressed to facilitate future growth. The relatively high total costs of development and usage of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors and reimbursement policies are restraining the growth of this market.

Within the research report, the market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the adoption of PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy at the global level has encouraged companies to invest in the development of products in the PD-1/PD-L1 immunotherapy segment for cancer treatment. Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Merck & Co., Inc. has been a pioneer in this field and been a significant competitor in this market.

On the basis of region, North America holds the largest share, due to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. Apart from this, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

