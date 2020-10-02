PD Eyes is Currently Available in the iOS App Store

EL PASO, Texas, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, PD Eyes is here. Peter Dubrule teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create PD Eyes.

Peter's vision for PD Eyes came about after wanting to create a platform where people can acquire presentation skills to deliver effective and engaging presentations. Users can work on building confidence in themselves and develop the skills necessary to make visual connections with a variety of audiences.

Users can easily navigate through the app using the home screen. Change your game settings to your level of difficulty and the duration of play.

Introducing PD Eyes - a gaming platform that lets the user develop and practice presentation skills.

"PD Eyes has been added to my rotation of favorite apps. I love being able to practice, challenge, and develop my skills in a safe judgement free environment!" - User

The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:

Purchase different sounds in the sound store

Ability to compete in speaking engagements

Ability to change and adjust your sound settings

Create a user profile and status

Purchase coins & more!

Visit pdeyes-confidence.com/wp-admin/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.

Contact: PD Eyes LLC

Phone: 915-373-5213

Facebook: Search PD Eyes

Instagram: pdeyesapp

Twitter: @pd-eyes

Download from the app from App Store (iOS):

Android Link:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.pd.pdeye&hl=en_US

iOS link:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/pd-eyes/id1495662925

SOURCE The Appineers