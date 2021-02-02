PDA Reminds Parents About The Importance Of Children's Oral Health

HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- February once again brings National Children's Dental Health Month (NCDHM), an oral health campaign that helps educate children about the importance of maintaining good oral health and developing healthy habits that will carry into adulthood.

By the time a child sees the dentist for the first time, it is likely that 1 in 5 will have some form of tooth decay. The good news is that tooth decay in children can often be prevented when parents are proactive. "Oral health is a window to our overall health. The earlier we learn to take better care of our mouths, the better our long term lives will be," said Dr. Samer Mansour, Pennsylvania Dental Association's (PDA) statewide NCDHM chair and a member dentist practicing in Erie.

PDA encourages parents to help their children develop good habits at an early age, including:

Brush teeth twice a day, for at least two minutes each time. Help your kids brush their teeth two minutes each time, twice a day -- for healthier teeth, fresh breath, fewer cavities and to avoid painful dental problems.

Help your kids brush their teeth two minutes each time, twice a day -- for healthier teeth, fresh breath, fewer cavities and to avoid painful dental problems. Floss between teeth at least once a day. Break off about 18 inches of floss (the length from a fingertip to your elbow) and use it to floss younger kids' teeth or teach older kids how to do it themselves.

Break off about 18 inches of floss (the length from a fingertip to your elbow) and use it to floss younger kids' teeth or teach older kids how to do it themselves. Establish healthy eating habits for your child. Offer a variety of foods from the five major food groups: fruits, vegetables, dairy, grains and meat/poultry/fish. A balanced diet helps keep your children's teeth and gums healthy. A diet high in natural or added sugars may place your child at extra risk for tooth decay.

Offer a variety of foods from the five major food groups: fruits, vegetables, dairy, grains and meat/poultry/fish. A balanced diet helps keep your children's teeth and gums healthy. A diet high in natural or added sugars may place your child at extra risk for tooth decay. Visit the dentist every six months for a checkup and professional cleaning. Seeing a dentist regularly is important for good oral health. Dentists can detect small problems before they become bigger, more painful problems. Your child could have oral health problems you don't know about like cavities or gum disease.

Seeing a dentist regularly is important for good oral health. Dentists can detect small problems before they become bigger, more painful problems. Your child could have oral health problems you don't know about like cavities or gum disease. If your child is involved in any contact sport or recreational activity, he or she should always wear a mouthguard. Examples of contact sports include football, field hockey, ice hockey, baseball, basketball, softball, wrestling, soccer, lacrosse, rugby, in-line skating and martial arts.

Examples of contact sports include football, field hockey, ice hockey, baseball, basketball, softball, wrestling, soccer, lacrosse, rugby, in-line skating and martial arts. Find out if your water supply contains fluoride. According to the American Dental Association (ADA), 75 years of our best scientific evidence indicates that community water fluoridation is safe and effective. Drinking water with fluoride (also known as "nature's cavity fighter") has been shown to reduce cavities by 25%.

Learning about oral health can be informative and fun at the same time for kids of all ages. Visit PDA's online Kids' Corner at www.padental.org/kidscorner for interactive games and activities, information on brushing and flossing, answers to frequently asked questions, nutritional information and more.

If you are a parent, don't forget to visit PDA's online Patient Resource Center at www.padental.org/patientinformation. The Patient Resource Center is a great source of information on a variety of oral health topics from caring for baby teeth to what to expect at your child's first dental visit and many more. If you have specific questions about your child's oral health, please talk with your dentist.

For more information on NCDHM, visit www.padental.org/ncdhm. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/padentalassn and follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/padentalassn.

About the Pennsylvania Dental Association

Founded in 1868, the Pennsylvania Dental Association (PDA) is comprised of approximately 5,100 member dentists. It is a constituency of the American Dental Association (ADA), the largest and oldest national dental society in the world. PDA's mission is to improve the public health, promote the art and science of dentistry and represent the interests of its member dentists and their patients. PDA is the voice of dentistry in Pennsylvania. For more information on PDA, visit our website at www.padental.org.

SOURCE Pennsylvania Dental Association

Related Links

http://www.padental.org

