PDCA Presents 20th Annual DICEP Conference in Cleveland

ORANGE PARK, Fla., Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pile driving contractors, geotechnical engineers and deep foundations manufacturers and suppliers will assemble for the 20th Annual Design and Installation of Cost-Efficient Piles (DICEP) Conference taking place in Cleveland, OH November 5-6. This is an annual, professional development program brought to you by the Pile Driving Contractors Association (PDCA). Registration for the event is open and can be completed online at www.pdca-dicep.com.

Pile Driving Contractors Association

The event takes place at The Westin Cleveland Downtown (777 Saint Clair Avenue, NE Cleveland, OH 44114); a conference rate of $129.00 plus tax is available to attendees through Monday, October 14. Room reservations are available through the conference website or by calling (888) 627-8085.

DICEP opens Tuesday morning (11/5) and features a full day of presentations from industry leading practitioners who will address issues including; deep pipe pile cell foundations, repairing submerged piles, legal concerns, AASHTO specifications and soil set-up, among others. Tuesday's events conclude with a 5:00 p.m. reception. On Wednesday (10/6), courses will be given until noon, those will address; raked piles for abutment and geotechnical design fundamentals. A break-out discussion with DICEP faculty will conclude the program.

An optional, pre-conference short course is scheduled for Monday (10/4), however, this is a separate registration which can be completed at the website. The day-long session will examine different aspects of sheet piling, also wave equation.

PDCA thanks all Sponsors and Exhibitors who have secured their positions for the 20th Annual DICEP; additional sponsorship and exhibition opportunities are still available. The Conference website includes comprehensive details about DICEP; however, you may contact Kathy Harper in the PDCA offices at (904) 215-4771 with further questions.

