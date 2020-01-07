PDI Expands Executive Leadership Team

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI , a global leader in infection prevention products and solutions, continues the development and expansion of its leadership team with the appointments of Mariano Balaguer as Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") and David Eberson as Chief Human Resources Officer ("CHRO").

Both executives join this organization of talented, capable, and energetic associates committed to eliminating healthcare and community-acquired infections on behalf of its customers, the patients and guests that they serve, and the families around them. These leadership additions also come at an exciting time of ongoing growth at PDI, with increased investments in organic product innovation, clinical science, business-expanding acquisitions, new manufacturing capacity, and enabling business systems.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mariano and Dave to our team," said Kent Davies, President and Chief Operating Officer, PDI. "Both leaders will contribute new perspectives, capabilities, and capacity as we continue to grow and develop the business in service of our mission to 'Be the Difference.'" Davies continued, "the ongoing growth of PDI brings new opportunities at every level of the organization as we take on the challenges of a larger and more complex business and provide more diverse and valuable infection prevention solutions to our customers."

Mariano Balaguer joins PDI in the newly created CFO position and will lead a talented team including Tony Cerasuolo, who continues as Senior Vice-President, Finance, to evolve PDI's financial management processes to meet the needs of the growing and thriving company. Mariano brings over 20 years of experience in financial leadership and business management, including recent global, corporate, and divisional CFO roles at Taro Pharmaceuticals, Henry Schein, and Novartis Consumer Health.

Mariano earned his Master of Business Administration degree at New York University and holds undergraduate and post graduate degrees in economics and public accounting from the National University of Cuyo in Mendoza, Argentina. He also attended professional development courses at Dartmouth, Harvard, and SDA Bocconi in Milan, Italy.

The appointment of David Eberson as CHRO underscores PDI's commitment to nurturing the culture, careers, and capabilities that support its mission and the development of its talented multi-functional team. Dave will lead all aspects of the human resource function, focusing on building essential talents and highly engaged business partnerships as core elements of the PDI business strategy. Dave brings more than 20 years of diverse human resources leadership experience to PDI, having served most recently in senior human resources and executive leadership positions at Getinge Group and Stryker Corporation.

Dave earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in Human Resources Administration from Muhlenberg College in Allentown, Pennsylvania. Earlier in his career, he attended the Stryker Executive Leadership Program at Harvard Business School.

About PDI

PDI is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, foodservice and our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness. PDI has three divisions, PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional® and PDI Contract Manufacturing. WeArePDI.com

