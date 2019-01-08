PDI Opens New Global Headquarters To Accelerate Innovation In Healthcare And Infection Prevention

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, a leader in infection prevention products and solutions for its customers, today officially opened the doors to its new global headquarters in Bergen County, NJ. This new headquarters acknowledges the company's long history of growth and its commitment to its mission of service creating a new multi-functional platform that supports continued advancements in infection prevention.

PDI opens new HQ in Woodcliff Lake NJ.

"Today marks one of the most significant and memorable milestones in the four generations of our family owned and operated businesses," said Zachary T. Julius, chief executive officer, PDI. "It launches PDI into our next phase of investment, growth, and continued expansion. We are excited to bring our associates a world-class open-space environment that is not only fresh and new but stimulates the type of invention that ensures our position as a leader, trusted advisor, and valued-added partner to our customers."

Market Demand for PDI Solutions Advances Corporate Success

Over the course of the past several decades, PDI has been synonymous with infection prevention in healthcare, food safety, and our communities. Each year, over one-quarter of a billion people are helped by PDI products and continued innovations, which leads to less suffering and more lives saved. Currently 97.7% of all U.S. hospitals use PDI products. This tremendous progress reinforces customer trust, while further reducing customers' costs to serve.

Product Innovation and Employee Experience Drive New Headquarters

The new headquarters represents the continued investment in people, PDI's products and customer solutions, and its dedication to research and development. To fuel continued progress, PDI built a new state-of-the-art lab and innovation center at the core of its new home. In addition, the company's all new PDI Experiences allows customers and other visitors to experience how products are used in their environment while stimulating discussion and invention of new solutions for the future.

The architecture and physical flow of the new headquarters was purposefully designed to inspire collaboration and a more flexible working environment. The new space also offers associates a state-of-the-art gym and café within a modern space that provides open collaboration areas as well as dedicated meeting spaces.

PDI's Commitment to Volunteering and Service

The move to a new headquarters expands the company's presence in New Jersey and Bergen County, as it has had offices in Montvale since 2013. Approximately 180 PDI associates have moved to the new space while approximately 650 operations staff and management positions will continue to be based in our Rockland County -- Orangeburg, NY facility. The growth and continued development of PDI will help drive new employment opportunities in both locations, while giving PDI employees the opportunity to give back through company-wide volunteering and community service initiatives.

About PDI:

Professional Disposables International, Inc. (PDI) is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, food safety, and in our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness. PDI has three divisions, PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional®, and PDI Contract Manufacturing.

