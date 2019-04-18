PDI Signals New Strategic Era with Key Healthcare Leadership Appointments

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., April 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PDI, a leader in infection prevention products and solutions for its customers, today announces three key leadership appointments to drive the company's strategic growth and innovation initiatives and execute against its ongoing mission to provide exemplary service.

Tom McCurdy, who joined PDI last year as Senior Vice President and General Manager, Healthcare, has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President of Healthcare Sales. McCurdy will be responsible for supporting PDI's go-to-market growth strategy across the company's sales force. He will have direct oversight over multiple sales departments, including Health Systems, National Accounts and Field Sales.

With McCurdy's new responsibilities, Sean Gallimore has been appointed to the role of Senior Vice President and General Manager, Healthcare. Gallimore will drive the division's growth strategy as well as product and clinical innovations, oversee the revitalization of its marketing team and commercial strategy, and align cross-functional focus. Prior to joining PDI, Gallimore served as Chief Marketing Officer of Parexel, a multi-billion-dollar organization focused on biopharmaceutical contract research. Gallimore has held several leadership positions in healthcare marketing, including at Phillips Healthcare, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic and Bayer HealthCare.

Supporting McCurdy from a field sales perspective is Ryan Herbert, appointed Vice President, Healthcare Field Sales. He will lead PDI's dedicated team of field sales directors and their representatives. Herbert joins PDI from ConvaTec, where he served as National Sales Director. Previously, he held several sales and marketing leadership positions during his 17-year tenure at Covidien, most recently as Vice President of Sales.

"Tom, Sean and Ryan are all remarkably talented and skilled leaders who have demonstrated a deep commitment to improving the patient care experience through innovative, transformative products and solutions," said Kent Davies, President and Chief Operating Officer, PDI. "This new organizational structure will allow PDI to fully tap into their years of experience to deliver against our service-driven purpose and fortify our position as a leader in infection prevention."

About PDI: Professional Disposables International, Inc. (PDI) is dedicated to leading the fight against preventable infections in healthcare, food safety, and in our communities. Driven by a commitment to research, quality and service, PDI provides innovative products, educational resources, training and support to help prevent infection transmission and promote health and wellness. PDI has three divisions, PDI Healthcare, Sani Professional®, and PDI Contract Manufacturing.

SOURCE PDI Healthcare

