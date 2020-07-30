PDL BioPharma to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 6, 2020

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PDL BioPharma, Inc. ("PDL" or "the Company") (Nasdaq: PDLI) announces that it will release its second quarter 2020 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2020, on Thursday, August 6, 2020, after market close. PDL's management will host a conference call and webcast that day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the operating and financial results and recent developments. A slide presentation relating to the call will be available via the webcast link on the PDL website at http://www.pdl.com/.

Conference Call Details

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: http://dpregister.com/10146007. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

Those who choose not to pre-register can access the live conference by dialing (866) 777-2509 from the United States or (412) 317-5413 internationally. The conference ID is 10146007. Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. A telephone replay will be available for one week following the call and may be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 from the United States, (855) 669-9658 from Canada or (412) 317-0088 internationally. The replay passcode is 10146007.

To access the live and subsequently archived webcast of the conference call, go to "Events & Presentations" on the Company's website. Please connect to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow for any software download that may be necessary.

About PDL BioPharma

Throughout its history, PDL's mission has been to improve the lives of patients by aiding in the successful development of innovative therapeutics and healthcare technologies. PDL BioPharma was founded in 1986 as Protein Design Labs, Inc. when it pioneered the humanization of monoclonal antibodies, enabling the discovery of a new generation of targeted treatments that have had a profound impact on patients living with different cancers as well as a variety of other debilitating diseases. In 2006, the Company changed its name to PDL BioPharma, Inc.

As of December 2019, PDL ceased making additional strategic transactions and investments and is pursuing a formal process to unlock the value of its portfolio by monetizing its assets and ultimately distributing net proceeds to stockholders in the form of cash or equity.

For more information please visit https://www.pdl.com/

NOTE: PDL, PDL BioPharma, the PDL logo and associated logos and the PDL BioPharma logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of, and are proprietary to, PDL BioPharma, Inc. which reserves all rights therein.

