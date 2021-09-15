PDM Constructors / Durapods to provide pre-manufactured bathrooms for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Inpatient Hospital

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PDM Constructors / Durapods, a Pennsylvania based manufacturer of factory-built bathroom pods, will be providing pre-manufactured bathrooms to Walsh / Turner Joint Venture for The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Inpatient Hospital. The 1.9 million-square-foot inpatient hospital will be the largest single facilities project ever undertaken at Ohio State with up to 820 beds in private-room settings to elevate patient-centered care, safety, and training for the next generation of physicians. PDM/Durapods will be manufacturing 740+ bathroom pods for this project.

Pre-fabrication Practices Reduce Construction Timeline

Utilizing pre-manufactured bathroom pods for this project will improve the progression of construction while maintaining a high level of quality. It will also help provide a greener solution since traditionally, pre-fabrication reduces material waste. A win-win for the health center.

Durapods is very excited to be working with Walsh / Turner Joint Venture on this important project in Ohio," said Craig Melograno, President at PDM Constructors / Durapods. "We feel we have the ability to provide a POD that is far superior to what has been traditionally available in the US which will be a great benefit at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Inpatient Hospital," added Melograno.

The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Inpatient Hospital partnered with AE/Design Architect, Henningson, Durham & Richardson (HDR), along with Walsh / Turner Joint Venture for this project which, once open, will provide high-quality, comprehensive health services. The hospital is scheduled to open in the summer of 2026.

About Walsh Group: Founded in 1898, The Walsh Group is a fourth-generation family-owned business providing design, build, finance and operation for a wide variety of construction projects. We are consistently listed among the largest contractor in the United States, operating out of 21 strategically located regional offices across North America. Our three companies are united by a shared dedication to exceptional customer service, while upholding the highest standards of ethics, quality, and safety. For mor information visit www.walshgroup.com

About Turner Construction Co: Turner is a North America-based, international construction services company and is a leading builder in diverse market segments. The company has earned recognition for undertaking large, complex projects, fostering innovation, embracing emerging technologies, and making a difference for their clients, employees, and community. For more information visit www.turnerconstruction.com

About PDM

Established in 1999, PDM Constructors has significantly grown in size and scope over their 20-year history. PDM's proven experience, service, technological innovation, and range of offerings provide customers with cost efficient and practical solutions to meet most any building challenge. For more information visit www.pdmconstructors.com

About Durapods

Durapods is powered by PDM Constructors, one of the country's largest carpentry contractors and a leader in traditional, specialty, and prefab construction. PDM's diverse expertise and rapid prototyping capabilities make Durapods a better modular bathroom. Visit www.durapods.com to learn more.

