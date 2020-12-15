PDM Constructors / Durapods to provide pre-manufactured bathrooms for The Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PDM Constructors / Durapods, a Pennsylvania based manufacturer of factory-built bathroom pods, will be providing pre-manufactured bathrooms to Barton Malow Alexander Joint Venture for the Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center. The new five-story building will feature 129 private inpatient beds, an emergency department, specialty inpatient services, an imaging lab, complete medical and surgical capabilities and an attached medical office building for outpatient services. PDM/Durapods will be manufacturing 132-bathroom pods for this project.

Pre-fabrication Practices Reduced Construction Timeline

Utilizing pre-manufactured bathroom pods for this project will improve the progression of construction while maintaining a high level of quality. It will also help provide a greener solution since traditionally, pre-fabrication reduces material waste. A win-win for the health center.

Durpods is very excited to be working with Barton Malow Alexander Joint Venture on this important project in Pennsylvania," said Craig Melograno, President at PDM Constructors / Durapods. "We feel we have the ability to provide a POD that is far superior to what has been traditionally available in the US which will be a great benefit at Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center," added Melograno.

Penn State Health partnered with architectural firm HKS, along with Barton Marlow Alexander Joint Venture for the Lancaster Medical Center which, once open, will provide the Lancaster and York county regions access to high-quality, comprehensive health services. The hospital is scheduled to open in summer 2022.

About Barton Malow Company: Founded in 1924, Barton Malow Company is a 100% American-owned contractor serving North America in market specialties that include commercial, industrial, education, energy, healthcare, manufacturing, sports, and entertainment facilities. With more than 2,000 employees and 16 offices, the company's core purpose is to Build with the American Spirit: People, Projects and Communities.

About Alexander Building Construction Co. was founded in 1928 and has been continuously operating in Central Pennsylvania for the past 92 years. Alexander's success stems not from short-term gains, but from long-term relationships founded on the premise of exceptional, comprehensive construction management services led by strong values and complete customer satisfaction.

About PDM

Established in 1999, PDM Constructors has significantly grown in size and scope over their 20-year history. PDM's proven experience, service, technological innovation, and range of offerings provide customers with cost efficient and practical solutions to meet most any building challenge. For more information visit philadm.com.

About Durapods

Durapods is powered by PDM Constructors, one of the country's largest carpentry contractors and a leader in traditional, specialty, and prefab construction. PDM's diverse expertise and rapid prototyping capabilities make Durapods a better modular bathroom. Visit durapods.com to learn more.

