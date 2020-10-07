PDM Constructors Named 2020 Specialty Contractor of the Year

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Philadelphia D&M (PDM) was named ENR MidAtlantic magazine's Specialty Contractor of the Year. The firm will be recognized at ENR MidAtlantic's virtual Best Project's event in October and featured in the December issue.

"We are very proud to be recognized in this way," said Craig Melograno, Owner of PDM. "We're fortunate to have enjoyed success throughout our 20 years in business, particularly in the current environment. It's a testament to our commitment to excellence and innovation and our dedication to expanding our capabilities in the industry." For more information visit our web site www.pdmconstructors.com

PDM began as a drywall contractor and over two decades has grown to include prefabricated framing and drywall assemblies, spray fireproofing, millwork, window shades and firestopping as part of their core services. They're also focused on growth in the prefab market.

PDM enjoys a respected reputation in the specialty contracting segment and has worked on numerous award-winning construction projects in the greater Philadelphia area, including: Comcast Innovation Center, Four Seasons, Hard Rock Casino, Inspira Medical Center and the King of Prussia Mall Expansion.

PDM's most recent project is Penn Medicine's Patient Pavilion, an innovative hospital facility that will support Penn's world-renowned researchers, clinicians, and faculty. PDM manufactured more than 500 prefabricated bathroom pods for the project, which inspired Melograno to launch DuraPODS, PDM's brand of modular bathrooms.

By offering superior design and cost efficiencies versus traditional bathroom construction, DuraPODS will position PDM as a leader in the prefabricated bathroom market.

About PDM

Established in 1999, PDM Constructors has significantly grown in size and scope over their 20-year history. PDM's proven experience, service, technological innovation, and range of offerings provide customers with cost efficient and practical solutions to meet most any building challenge. For more information visit www.philadm.com

About DuraPODS

DuraPODS are powered by PDM Constructors, one of the country's largest carpentry contractors and a leader in traditional, specialty, and prefab construction. PDM's diverse expertise and rapid prototyping capabilities make DuraPODS a better modular bathroom. Visit www.durapods.com to learn more.

SOURCE PDM Constructors

Related Links

http://philadm.com/

