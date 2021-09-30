PDO Max® Launches Numbing Cannula for Virtually Painless PDO Thread Procedures

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensuring that patients are as comfortable as possible, when in the care of their practitioner, is an important component in PDO threading procedures. This is why PDO Max is pleased to offer a new, numbing cannula specifically designed to pre-tunnel and numb with lidocaine the treatment areas prior to inserting the PDO threads.

Cannula Max's size of 21G x 100mm is what makes it unique. The cannula is especially suited for popular jaw, brow, and cheek procedures using barbed sutures to reposition the skin.

PDO Max's newest product, Cannula Max, a 21x100 blunt cannula for numbing the area being treated with lidocaine prior to PDO thread insertion.

"As the only PDO thread manufacturer to offer this cannula size, we are dedicated to providing a convenient, more patient-focused way to begin each PDO thread procedure," Giovanna McCarthy, CEO and Founder, says. "We are always listening to the needs of our customers and try to design products that are not only safe, but both effective and convenient, so that practitioners can perform the procedure with more ease."

While PDO Thread lifts are minimally invasive and non-surgical, it is still considered a true cosmetic procedure that requires more than just a basic topical numbing agent. Practitioners typically provide an injection of a local anesthetic under the patient's skin to numb the area before inserting a pre-loaded cannula with PDO threads into the small incision on the face.

What is a PDO Thread Lift?

A PDO thread lift is a procedure that uses absorbable polydioxanone (PDO) sutures to tighten and lift sagging skin while encouraging new collagen production. As opposed to a facelift procedure, a PDO thread lift is minimally invasive and usually takes less than an hour to complete. The results can last anywhere from one year to two years and offer noticeable anti-aging effects.

