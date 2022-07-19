PDO Max® Launches On-Demand e-Learning Courses for PDO Thread Procedures

SYRACUSE, N.Y., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PDO Max, Inc., a leader in FDA cleared Polydioxanone (PDO) threads-in-cannula medical devices for non-surgical tissue repositioning, now offers an e-Learning platform with hours of PDO thread training video content for the face and body.

A PDO thread "lift" is a minimally invasive procedure that uses absorbable polydioxanone (PDO) sutures placed in a cannula or needle that is inserted into sagging skin. It tightens and repositions the skin while encouraging new collagen production as the threads dissolve in 6-9 months. Most PDO thread procedures can be done in 30-60 minutes while the patient is awake - yet comfortable with a local anesthetic - with minimal downtime and can improve the skin's look and texture for up to two years. PDO Max offers a full master class that provides a detailed understanding of the entire threading process from consultation, to various procedures, to post treatment. It also includes over 2-hours of advanced technique videos, such as inferior to superior. The cost for the all-inclusive Master Class is $499.

"PDO threads are an evolving medical device and procedure; there is always something new to learn with various thread types and techniques for different vector designs and procedures," explains PDO Max Founder Giovanna McCarthy. "The full Master Class covers everything a practitioner would need to know when it comes to PDO threads."

The full master class provides a detailed understanding of the entire threading process from consultation to post treatment. It also includes over 2-hours of advanced technique videos, such as inferior to superior. The e-Learning platform offers individual courses specific to only face, body, or advanced procedures as well.

At the end of completing an e-Learning course, a virtual thread course education certificate is provided. In addition, anyone who has purchased the Master Thread Course and decides to also purchase a live, hands-on training course with PDO Max, will receive $499 off the cost of training. Conversely, anyone who purchases a live, hands-on course will automatically receive access to the full library of video content as part of the overall training cost.

When you choose to incorporate PDO Max threads into your business, you're getting more than just an FDA-cleared thread in cannula, you are getting comprehensive training and endless support. To learn more about training and the e-Learning platform, visit www.pdomax.com.

About: PDO MAX, Inc. is headquartered in Liverpool, NY, and is a female-owned medical device provider for medical aesthetic needs in the U.S. PDO Max is the trusted provider of hundreds of medical practices utilizing its proprietary FDA cleared (K190245) Polydioxanone (PDO) threads- in-cannula. PDO Max offers hands-on individual instructional courses along with e-Learning courses, which cover the application of PDO thread techniques. For more information regarding PDO MAX threads, to place an order, or to schedule a training, please contact PDO Max at 800-670-0225 or visit https://www.pdomax.com.

