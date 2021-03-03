PDS Consulting Solutions Announces New Quarterly Webinar Series

WASHINGTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In this series PDS Consulting Solutions will be hosting industry experts to discuss challenges and opportunities facing Government Contractors, including Costpoint Materials Management and Advance Manufacturing, Mission Critical Business Intelligence and Reporting, Small Business Solutions in Costpoint and Secure Cloud Hosting in our AWS GovCloud ITAR Space.

This webinar series will be available ON DEMAND beginning March 10th with PDS' own industry expert Tommy Brittain kicking us off discussing Costpoint Materials. Each webinar will be a 30-minute information packed resource which includes answers to your questions with new webinars coming each quarter.

WEBINAR #1 DETAILS

Wed., March 10th: PDS Consulting Solutions: Webinar on Costpoint Procurement, "Purchase Reqs to P.O.s"

Speaker(s): Kenneth Parsons, CEO-PDS, Tommy Brittain, Owner-TBCS & PDS Sr. Materials SME, Jennifer Vinson, PDS Dir. Of Marketing

Description: In this webinar you will hear GovCon industry experts discuss the Costpoint procurement processes – The generation of a Purchase Order from a Requisition.

HOT TOPICS COVERED IN WEBINAR #1 :

Procurement Cycle - Focus on Requisition to Purchase Order

The Requisition – Content Reviewed by The Buyer

The Purchase Order – Initiated & Managed by The Buyer

Variations on the Process – Buyer Discretion

Observe Various Reports

Procurement Features – Future Session

