PDS Consulting Solutions, LLC New Brand Identity & Website Launch Announcement

PDS was founded by CEO, Kenneth Parsons & Co-Founder-Executive Member, Laura Davis with core services offerings exclusively in Deltek Costpoint Implementations, AWS GovCloud ITAR Space Hosting & DCAA Compliance. PDS has grown into broader relationships within the GovCon industry specifically in Aerospace & Defense where changes in government requirements & compliance simultaneously led to a push driven by digital transformation as a means to capture data through interactive visualizations and business intelligence without compromising security.