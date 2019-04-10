PDSI completes $75M Restoration Project of Puerto Rico's El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton

ATLANTA, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PDSI, a premier hotel development consultancy, is thrilled to announce the completion of the restoration of the El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, after extreme damage from Hurricane Maria in 2017.

The El San Juan is not only the most beautiful hotel on the island of Puerto Rico, it now stands as the epitome of luxury throughout the entire region. The resort is comprised of 388 guestrooms, suites, and oceanfront villas, as well as 40,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space, including an 11,000 sq. ft. grand ballroom.

PDSI previously managed a $65M renovation of the El San Juan Hotel that completed 2 weeks prior to Hurricane Maria. As Puerto Rico recovered from the hurricane, the hotel launched a second renovation to bring the property back to its former glory. The Grand Lobby, an architectural landmark, was painstakingly restored by local artisans and returned to its former glory. All guestrooms were remodeled with new furniture and equipment, and the property landscaping and grounds were brought back to life after being destroyed by the storm. The pool and beach bar have been reconceptualized and integrated into the design of the outdoor spaces.

"Renovating the ESJ is one of those once in a lifetime projects," said Fernando Pla, PDSI's Project Director of the San Juan office. "For the last 71 years it has served a focal point for social and cultural activities in Puerto Rico and bringing the hotel back from the devastation it suffered went beyond restoring a building; it meant bringing back an icon that is ingrained in the collective Puerto Rican mindset. We were able to put together an incredible team, including Ownership and Operations that was able to complete this monumental undertaking for the benefit of all."

About PDSI Inc.

PDSI is a privately-held, strategically-driven project management firm that assists clients in the development and renovation of hospitality projects worldwide. Since 2001, PDSI has managed all types and scales of projects: from limited service to luxury, and minor renovations to large scale, ground-up developments. Their team of dedicated professionals has been entrusted with managing over $5 billion of hospitality investments for a wide range of clients including conglomerates, high net-worth individuals, hotel companies, REITs, financial institutions, private equity funds, asset management companies, and individual owners.

