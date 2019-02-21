PDSI opens 6th office location in San Juan, Puerto Rico

ATLANTA, Feb. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PDSI, a premier third-party development company for the hotel industry, is pleased to announce the opening of their 6th office location in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Adding to their existing five national locations, PDSI has strategically positioned itself to address client needs as growth of the hospitality industry continues to accelerate. The San Juan office complements PDSI's existing 5 locations in Seattle, Phoenix, Orlando, Baltimore, and Atlanta. PDSI's presence in San Juan strengthens its reach in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, offering its clients unparalleled support.

PDSI and its staff have been managing projects in the Caribbean for more than 30 years and have completed over $5 billion in asset management and placement. Among other projects in the Caribbean, PDSI is managing the hurricane recovery renovation of the El San Juan Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, the renovations of the InterContinental San Juan, and the Caribe Hilton. PDSI has an experienced and talented Puerto Rico based team leading these efforts.

"PDSI has a long history of working in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, and we are thrilled to reinforce our commitment to this area with a permanent physical presence," says Ralph C. Engelberger, President of PDSI. "Our team takes great pride in this newest addition to our portfolio and our continuing relationship with clients managing asset placement in Puerto Rico and the Caribbean."

About PDSI

PDSI is a privately-held, client-focused hotel project management firm that assists its clients in the development and renovation of hospitality projects worldwide. Since our September 2001 inception, PDSI has managed all types and scales of projects: limited service to luxury, minor renovations to large scale, ground-up developments. Our team of dedicated professionals have been entrusted with managing over $4 Billion of hospitality projects, for a wide range of clients including hotel companies, REITs, financial institutions, private equity funds, management companies, and individual owners. Our work has encompassed most hotel brand owners as Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt, Starwood, and InterContinental.

Contact:

Julie Robbins

jrobbins@pdsi.us

SOURCE PDSI

Related Links

https://pdsi.us

