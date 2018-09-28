pdvWireless Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Release Date

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Oct. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- pdvWireless, Inc. will issue its fiscal 2019 second quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7, 2018. The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results at 4:45 p.m. ET on the same day. Interested parties can participate in the call by dialing 888-267-2845 and using the conference code 331964. A replay of the call will be available on the Company's Investor Relations webpage until November 21, 2018 which can be accessed at https://www.pdvwireless.com/events/.

pdvWireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDVW) is the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band, with nationwide coverage throughout the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Leveraging our spectrum, we strive to enable secure and private broadband networks to address the growing and unmet needs of critical infrastructure and enterprise customers. Our chairman and our CEO co-founded Nextel Communications and have over 60 years of combined experience in telecom operations and creative spectrum initiatives. pdvWireless is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

