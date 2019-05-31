pdvWireless Files Comments on FCC 900 MHz Notice of Proposed Rulemaking

WOODLAND PARK, N.J., May 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- pdvWireless, Inc., (PDV) (NASDAQ: PDVW) submitted comments related to the Federal Communications Commission's (FCC) Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (NPRM) in the 900 MHz proceeding (WT Docket No. 17-200). The Commission adopted the NPRM this past March.

"PDV has worked closely with the critical infrastructure industry throughout this process to highlight the clear and urgent need for broadband spectrum," stated Morgan O'Brien, CEO of pdvWireless. "Our comments filed with the Commission are representative of this cross-industry collaboration. While much of the NPRM's principal elements reflect PDV's original proposal, there are several remaining issues of importance that we look forward to working with the Commission to address. We thank Chairman Pai, the Commissioners and the industry for their dedication to unlocking the full potential of prime spectrum for innovation."

The full text of the comments can be accessed through the FCC's Electronic Comment Filing System website at: https://www.fcc.gov/ecfs/filing/10530294916419

About pdvWireless, Inc.

pdvWireless, Inc. is focused on developing and commercializing its spectrum assets to enable its targeted critical infrastructure and enterprise customers to deploy next generation private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. We are the largest holder of licensed nationwide spectrum in the 900 MHz spectrum band throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. On average, we hold approximately 60% of the channels in the 900 MHz band in the top 20 metropolitan market areas in the United States. We are currently pursuing a regulatory proceeding at the Federal Communications Commission that seeks to modernize and realign a portion of the 900 MHz band to increase its usability and capacity and accommodate the future deployment of broadband networks, technologies and solutions. At the same time, we are pursuing business opportunities with our targeted critical infrastructure and enterprise customers, leveraging our spectrum, to address their growing and unmet needs. Our Chairman, Brian McAuley, and CEO, Morgan O'Brien, were the co-founders of Nextel Communications and have over 60 years of combined experience in telecom operations and successfully developing regulatory driven spectrum initiatives to address the unmet wireless communications needs of businesses. pdvWireless is headquartered in Woodland Park, New Jersey.

Contacts

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Director of Corporate Communications

pdvWireless, Inc.

973-531-4397

nvecchiarelli@pdvwireless.com

Phil Sgro

Raffetto Herman Strategic Communications

202-585-0210

psgro@rhstrategic.com



SOURCE pdvWireless, Inc.